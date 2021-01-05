Nuventra Pharma Sciences Appoints Daniel Roy, M.H.A, as President

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuventra Pharma Sciences announced today that Daniel Roy, M.H.A., has been appointed to the role of President.

Mr. Roy joined Nuventra in 2014 as Manager of Marketing and Corporate Communication. Since then, he has served as Senior Director of Business Development and Marketing, and most recently as Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Development.

Mr. Roy has 16 years of experience in leadership, marketing, and business development. For the past 12 years, he has focused on helping entrepreneurial organizations in the health industry succeed by developing and implementing strategic growth and process improvement initiatives.

While at Nuventra, he has built a successful marketing and business development team that helps to communicate the value Nuventra offers, develops fit for purpose proposals, and matches the expertise of our consultants with the needs of our global client base. As part of the Executive Team, Mr. Roy has worked to ensure the way in which Nuventra operates is sustainable and scalable as the company continues to experience growth.

Mr. Roy earned his Master of Healthcare Administration degree from Ohio University and his Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from East Carolina University.

"We are excited for Daniel to step into this role as Nuventra's President," said Nuventra's CEO, Geoffrey Banks, Ph.D., further commenting "Daniel's business acumen and knowledge of the pharma industry is outstanding and integral to Nuventra's continued growth as a leader in clinical pharmacology science and services."

Dr. Banks will continue to serve as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

Nuventra is the pharmaceutical industry's go-to resource for clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacometric consulting services. Nuventra gives pharmaceutical companies and CROs rare access to a hands-on team of industry-leading consultants experienced in complex studies and analyses. We embrace the notion that simplicity and clarity lead to good decisions by taking complex pharmacokinetic and pharmacometric principals and making them understandable and usable for common sense drug development. Read more at www.nuventra.com .

