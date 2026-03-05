Nuventus Announces Official U.S. Launch of the Nuventus NV.C™ Implant System - A Preservation-Focused Evolution in Implant Dentistry

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif. and SARNEN, Switzerland, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuventus, a privately held Swiss dental implant company, today announces the official commercial launch of the Nuventus NV.C™ Implant System in the US at the Academy of Osseointegration Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., March 5–7, 2026.

A Preservation-Focused Evolution in Implant Dentistry: The Nuventus NV.C™ Implant System

Nuventus was founded with a clear mandate: to build a modern dental implant company that combines clinically advanced products with cutting-edge digital technologies. An experienced executive team leads the company, working closely with internationally recognized clinicians, including Dr. Oded Bahat, Dr. Peter Wöhrle, and Dr. Fereidoun Daftary.

"With Nuventus, we are introducing not only a biologically driven implant design, but also a modern digital platform that supports the daily work of clinicians and their teams," says Dr. Stefan Holst, CEO of Nuventus.

Clinician-Led Development

The Nuventus NV.C™ system received FDA clearance in 2024 for all clinical indications. Clinical input has been integrated from early development through commercialization. "Over the past year we have worked closely with an outstanding group of clinicians across the United States in strengthening our clinical protocols and preparing us for broader commercialization" says Tom Olsen, CEO of Nuventus North America.

A Biologically Driven Implant Design

The Nuventus NV.C™ Implant System represents a preservation-focused evolution in implant dentistry. The biologically driven implant system is engineered to support greater buccal bone volume, high primary stability, and long-term tissue stability while maintaining clinical simplicity.

Seamless Integration into Existing Workflows

The Nuventus NV.C™ implant system is designed for seamless integration into established conical connection workflows. Familiar surgical and restorative workflows allow clinicians to adopt the system without major changes to their procedures.

A Modern Digital Customer Experience

Nuventus is introducing an integrated digital customer experience platform designed to reduce friction for clinicians and their teams.

About Nuventus

Nuventus is a global dental implant company focused on advancing implant dentistry through biologically driven designs, clinician-led innovation, and modern digital solutions.

Nuventus AG, headquartered in Sarnen, Switzerland, is responsible for product development, manufacturing, and global innovation strategy.

Nuventus Inc., headquartered in Anaheim Hills, California, is responsible for distribution and commercial operations in the United States.

For more information, visit: www.nuventusdental.com

