Nuvera Homes Announces Plans for New Community in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bay Area has always been an agent of change, adapting to the ever-evolving world and needs around us. It's why it comes as no surprise, for a multitude of reasons, the Bay Area consistently makes National Rankings for best places to live. However, popularity does not come without a tradeoff - housing demands are at an all-time high.

While, as an ever increasing housing shortage continues to impact the Bay Area, one developer is thinking outside of the box. Well, they're actually building a box outside of the box.

Pleasanton based Nuvera Homes has plans to include accessory dwelling units (ADU), also known as granny units, as part of their development plans for a new home community in the Harder-Tennyson neighborhood of Hayward.

The development consists of 12 single-family homes, five of which will include ADUs. Historically, these type of units have given homeowners the opportunity to provide multi-generational housing for their family, whether it be for grandparents or adult children returning home after college.

The new vision is that these 5 additional units can provide an additional affordable housing option in Hayward, as well as supplemental income for homeowners. "We know this won't solve the housing crisis, but anything that can help ease demand in the slightest is a win," says Jeff Lawrence, Vice President of Development and Operations with Nuvera Homes.

While recent lifts on some regulations have lightened the red tape restrictions on these units, the cost and time for a homeowner to build an in-law unit can still be considerable. "By integrating these units into the project, we eliminate that additional time and expense for homeowners, while simultaneously providing additional housing options within the next year," said Lawrence.

Nuvera currently has projects in Fremont and Bentwood and additional projects coming in 2020 in Union City and an 18-home project also located in Hayward.

Nuvera Homes is a Bay Area based new home development and custom home builder with a portfolio that includes high density and master-planned projects across the Bay Area.

SOURCE Nuvera Homes