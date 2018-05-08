Nuverra Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS

First quarter revenue was $49.7 million , an increase of approximately 26.6%, or $10.5 million , when compared with revenue of $39.2 million in the first quarter of 2017.

First quarter revenue was , an increase of approximately 26.6%, or , when compared with revenue of in the first quarter of 2017. Net loss for the first quarter was $32.2 million , an improvement of $3.8 million , or approximately 10.6%, when compared with a net loss of $36.0 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Net loss for the first quarter was $32.2 million , an improvement of $3.8 million , or approximately 10.6%, when compared with a net loss of $36.0 million in the first quarter of 2017. Net loss, adjusted for special items, for the first quarter was $13.6 million , compared with $27.9 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Net loss, adjusted for special items, for the first quarter was $13.6 million , compared with $27.9 million in the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $2.4 million , an increase of $3.1 million compared with $(0.8) million in the first quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $2.4 million , an increase of $3.1 million compared with $(0.8) million in the first quarter of 2017. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 670 basis points from the first quarter of 2017.

First quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 670 basis points from the first quarter of 2017. Total liquidity as of March 31, 2018 was $16.1 million

"Despite the effects of difficult winter weather in the first quarter in our main operating regions, Nuverra posted increased revenue and EBITDA when compared to the same period last year," said Charlie Thompson, Interim Chief Executive Officer.

"We have been extremely focused, and will continue to be, on improving operating margins and utilizing our assets efficiently. Our recent announcement regarding the closure of our Eagle Ford operations and other equipment sales supports this strategy. We believe that actions like these will allow us to generate better returns, grow our business, serve our customers and make Nuverra a desirable place for our employees."

FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

First quarter revenue was $49.7 million, an increase of $10.5 million, or 26.6%, from $39.2 million in the first quarter of 2017. Of this 26.6% increase, approximately 8.0% is attributable to pricing increases, while 18.6% is a result of increases in activities.

As a result of increased activity, reliance on higher cost contract drivers and costs related to severe winter weather in our Northeast division, total costs and expenses, adjusted for special items, were $62.1 million, a 17.1% increase compared with $53.0 million in the first quarter of 2017. Primarily as a result of price increases, gross profit adjusted for special items improved 62.5% to $8.1 million and gross margin improved 360 basis points to 16.3% of revenue in the first quarter of 2018.

Net loss for the first quarter was $32.2 million, an improvement of $3.8 million when compared with a net loss of $36.0 million in the first quarter of 2017. For the first quarter of 2018, the Company reported a net loss, adjusted for special items, of $13.6 million. Special items in the first quarter primarily included severance costs related to the departure of our former CEO and $4.1 million in long-lived asset impairment charges for assets held for sale primarily in the Southern division. This compares with a net loss, adjusted for special items, of $27.9 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $2.4 million, an increase of $3.1 million compared with $(0.8) million in the first quarter of 2017. First quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 4.7%, compared with (2.0)% in the first quarter of 2017.

CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY

Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $7.3 million, while asset sales net of capital expenditures provided proceeds of $8.5 million. Free cash flow, defined as cash from operations less net cash capital expenditures totaled $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2018, up from $(7.9) million in the first quarter of 2017. Asset sales were related to unused or underutilized assets, the proceeds of which are expected to be reinvested in returns-driven growth projects in 2018. We expect additional asset sales in 2018, particularly in the second quarter, related to the closure of our operations in the Eagle Ford Basin.

Total liquidity as of March 31, 2018, consisting of cash and available borrowings, was $16.1 million. Not included in the $16.1 million of liquidity, was an additional $7.1 million of borrowings available under our revolving facility that could be spent only on capital expenditures. As of March 31, 2018, total debt outstanding was $37.9 million, consisting of $13.7 million under our senior secured term loan facility, $20.9 million under our second lien term loan facility, and $3.3 million of capital leases for vehicle financings.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

As previously disclosed, the Company emerged from chapter 11 bankruptcy on August 7, 2017, or the "Effective Date," and elected to apply fresh start accounting as of July 31, 2017 to coincide with the timing of the normal accounting period close. References to "Successor" relate to the financial position and results of operations of the reorganized Company subsequent to July 31, 2017, while references to "Predecessor" refer to the financial position and results of operations of the Company on and prior to July 31, 2017. The Successor and Predecessor GAAP results for the applicable periods are presented in the tables following this release. As a result of various adjustments to the condensed consolidated financial statements in connection with the application of fresh start accounting, the results of operations for the Successor period are not comparable to those of the Predecessor period.

- Tables to Follow -

NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Successor

Predecessor

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Revenue:





Service revenue $ 45,527



$ 35,418

Rental revenue 4,142



3,805

Total revenue 49,669



39,223

Costs and expenses:





Direct operating expenses 41,627



34,289

General and administrative expenses 19,320



12,359

Depreciation and amortization 14,744



12,871

Impairment of long-lived assets 4,131



—

Other, net 599



—

Total costs and expenses 80,421



59,519

Operating loss (30,752)



(20,296)

Interest expense, net (1,250)



(14,208)

Other expense, net (73)



(1,458)

Reorganization items, net (92)



—

Loss before income taxes (32,167)



(35,962)

Income tax expense —



—

Net loss $ (32,167)



$ (35,962)









Net loss per common share:





Net loss per basic common share $ (2.75)



$ (0.24)









Net loss per diluted common share $ (2.75)



$ (0.24)









Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 11,696



150,934

Diluted 11,696



150,934



NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Successor

March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,088



$ 5,488

Restricted cash 2,084



1,296

Accounts receivable, net 36,186



30,965

Inventories 3,750



4,089

Prepaid expenses and other receivables 5,822



8,594

Other current assets 107



226

Assets held for sale 9,530



2,765

Total current assets 61,567



53,423

Property, plant and equipment, net 202,892



229,874

Equity investments 42



48

Intangibles, net 503



547

Goodwill 27,139



27,139

Deferred income taxes 84



84

Other assets 196



207

Total assets $ 292,423



$ 311,322

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Accounts payable $ 9,602



$ 7,946

Accrued liabilities 15,458



13,939

Current contingent consideration 500



500

Current portion of long-term debt 5,108



5,525

Derivative warrant liability 669



477

Total current liabilities 31,337



28,387

Long-term debt 32,784



33,524

Other long-term liabilities 6,518



6,438

Total liabilities 70,639



68,349

Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Common stock 117



117

Additional paid-in capital 301,729



290,751

Accumulated deficit (80,062)



(47,895)

Total shareholders' equity 221,784



242,973

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 292,423



$ 311,322



NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Successor

Predecessor

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (32,167)



$ (35,962)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 14,744



12,871

Amortization of debt issuance costs, net —



1,756

Accrued interest added to debt principal 119



6,340

Stock-based compensation 10,978



309

Impairment of long-lived assets 4,131



—

Gain on sale of UGSI (75)



—

(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (8)



49

Bad debt expense 313



778

Change in fair value of derivative warrant liability 192



1,618

Other, net 149



56

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (5,534)



(462)

Prepaid expenses and other receivables (2,573)



(433)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,110



5,872

Other assets and liabilities, net 368



(78)

Net cash used in operating activities (7,253)



(7,286)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 11,881



371

Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,380)



(1,029)

Proceeds from the sale of UGSI 75



—

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 8,576



(658)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from Predecessor revolving credit facility —



48,536

Payments on Predecessor revolving credit facility —



(40,006)

Payments on Successor First and Second Lien Term Loans (799)



—

Proceeds from Successor revolving facility 55,321



—

Payments on Successor revolving facility (56,001)



—

Payments on vehicle financing and other financing activities (456)



(1,468)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,935)



7,062

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (612)



(882)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 6,784



2,414

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 6,172



$ 1,532



NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the rules and regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of operations or balance sheets of the Company; or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the attached financial tables.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided because management of the Company uses these financial measures in maintaining and evaluating the Company's ongoing financial results and trends. Management uses this non-GAAP information as an indicator of business results, and evaluates overall performance with respect to such indicators. Management believes that excluding items such as acquisition expenses, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, asset impairments, restructuring charges, expenses related to litigation and resolution of lawsuits, and other charges, which may or may not be non-recurring, among other items that are inconsistent in amount and frequency (as with acquisition expenses), or determined pursuant to complex formulas that incorporate factors, such as market volatility, that are beyond our control (as with stock-based compensation), for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of the Company's current operating performance and comparisons to the past and future operating performance. The Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share, in addition to related GAAP financial measures, provides investors with greater transparency to the information used by the Company's management. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for measures of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP and may not necessarily be indicative of the Company's liquidity or ability to fund cash needs. Not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner, and our presentation may not be comparable to the presentations of other companies.

NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (continued) (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net loss to EBITDA and Total Adjusted EBITDA:



Successor

Predecessor

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Net loss $ (32,167)



$ (35,962)

Depreciation and amortization 14,744



12,871

Interest expense, net 1,250



14,208

EBITDA (16,173)



(8,883)

Adjustments:





Stock-based compensation 10,978



309

Change in fair value of derivative warrant liability 192



1,618

Capital reorganization costs [1] —



5,702

Reorganization items, net [2] 118



—

Legal and environmental costs, net (347)



419

Impairment of long-lived assets 4,131



—

Restructuring, exit and other costs 599



—

Gain on sale of UGSI (75)



—

Executive and severance costs 2,937



—

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets (8)



49

Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,352



$ (786)





[1] Capital reorganization costs in 2017 represent costs related to the chapter 11 filing incurred prior to the May 1, 2017 filing date. [2] Reorganization items, net represents the costs related to the chapter 11 filing incurred after the May 1, 2017 filing date.

NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (continued) (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of QTD Segment Performance to Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended March 31, 2018 - Successor

Rocky

Mountain

Northeast

Southern

Corporate

Total Revenue

$ 30,770



$ 9,113



$ 9,786



$ —



$ 49,669

Direct operating expenses

26,346



7,814



7,467



—



41,627

General and administrative expenses

1,276



762



578



16,704



19,320

Depreciation and amortization

6,289



4,306



4,124



25



14,744

Operating loss

(3,141)



(3,838)



(7,044)



(16,729)



(30,752)

Operating margin %

(10.2)%



(42.1)%



(72.0)%



NA



(61.9)%

Reorganization items, net

—



1



—



(93)



(92)

Loss before income taxes

(3,202)



(3,899)



(7,111)



(17,955)



(32,167)























Net loss

(3,202)



(3,899)



(7,111)



(17,955)



(32,167)

Depreciation and amortization

6,289



4,306



4,124



25



14,744

Interest expense, net

105



62



67



1,016



1,250

Income tax expense

—



—



—



—



—

EBITDA

$ 3,192



$ 469



$ (2,920)



$ (16,914)



$ (16,173)























Adjustments, net

97



(918)



5,172



14,174



18,525

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 3,289



$ (449)



$ 2,252



$ (2,740)



$ 2,352

Adjusted EBITDA margin %

10.7%



(4.9)%



23.0%



NA



4.7%





























































Three months ended March 31, 2017 - Predecessor

Rocky

Mountain

Northeast

Southern

Corporate

Total Revenue

$ 24,285



$ 7,757



$ 7,181



$ —



$ 39,223

Direct operating expenses

21,232



7,957



5,100



—



34,289

General and administrative expenses

1,947



769



1,031



8,612



12,359

Depreciation and amortization

6,785



2,513



3,519



54



12,871

Operating loss

(5,679)



(3,482)



(2,469)



(8,666)



(20,296)

Operating margin %

(23.4)%



(44.9)%



(34.4)%



NA



(51.7)%

Loss before income taxes

(5,701)



(3,602)



(2,527)



(24,132)



(35,962)























Net loss

(5,701)



(3,602)



(2,527)



(24,132)



(35,962)

Depreciation and amortization

6,785



2,513



3,519



54



12,871

Interest expense, net

82



120



58



13,948



14,208

Income tax expense

—



—



—



—



—

EBITDA

$ 1,166



$ (969)



$ 1,050



$ (10,130)



$ (8,883)























Adjustments, net

190



48



222



7,637



8,097

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,356



$ (921)



$ 1,272



$ (2,493)



$ (786)

Adjusted EBITDA margin %

5.6%



(11.9)%



17.7%



NA



(2.0)%



NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (continued) (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Special Items to Net Loss and to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended March 31, 2018

As Reported

Special Items

As Adjusted Revenue $ 49,669



$ —





$ 49,669

Direct operating expenses 41,627



(54)

[A]

41,573

General and administrative expenses 19,320



(13,506)

[B]

5,814

Total costs and expenses 80,421



(18,290)

[C]

62,131

Operating loss (30,752)



18,290

[C]

(12,462)

Net loss (32,167)



18,525

[D]

(13,642)















Net loss $ (32,167)









$ (13,642)

Depreciation and amortization 14,744









14,744

Interest expense, net 1,250









1,250

Income tax expense —









—

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA $ (16,173)









$ 2,352





Description of 2018 Special Items: [A] Special items primarily relates to the loss on the sale of underutilized assets. [B] Primarily attributable to severance, stock-based compensation and non-routine litigation expenses. [C] Primarily includes the aforementioned adjustments along with long-lived asset impairment charges of $4.1 million for assets classified as held-for-sale primarily in the Southern division. [D] Primarily includes the aforementioned adjustments along with a loss of $0.2 million associated with the change in fair value of the derivative warrant liability. Additionally, our effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was zero percent and has been applied to the special items accordingly.

NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (continued) (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Special Items to Net Loss and to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended March 31, 2017

As Reported

Special Items

As Adjusted Revenue $ 39,223



$ —





$ 39,223

Direct operating expenses 34,289



(49)

[E]

34,240

General and administrative expenses 12,359



(6,430)

[F]

5,929

Total costs and expenses 59,519



(6,479)

[G]

53,040

Operating loss (20,296)



6,479

[G]

(13,817)

Net loss (35,962)



8,097

[H]

(27,865)















Net loss $ (35,962)









$ (27,865)

Depreciation and amortization 12,871









12,871

Interest expense, net 14,208









14,208

Income tax expense —









—

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,883)









$ (786)





Description of 2017 Special Items: [E] Special items primarily includes the loss on sale of underutilized assets. [F] Primarily attributable to stock-based compensation, non-routine litigation expenses, non-routine professional fees and $5.7 million for capital re-organization costs. [G] Primarily includes the aforementioned adjustments. [H] Primarily includes the aforementioned adjustments along with a loss of $1.6 million associated with the change in fair value of the derivative warrant liability. Additionally, our effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was zero percent and has been applied to the special items accordingly.

NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (continued) (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow





Successor

Predecessor



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017 Net cash used in operating activities

$ (7,253)



$ (7,286)

Less: net proceeds from (purchases of) capital expenditures [1]

8,501



(658)

Free Cash Flow

$ 1,248



$ (7,944)







[1] Proceeds received from sales of property, plant and equipment, net of purchases of property, plant and equipment.

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth by Price, Activity and Acquisition





Successor



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2018 Breakdown of Total Revenue Growth:







Price

$ 3,130



8.0 % Activity

7,316



18.6

Acquisition

—



—

Total Revenue Growth

$ 10,446



26.6 %

Year-Over-Year Adjusted EBITDA Growth by Price, Activity, Acquisition, and Corporate





Successor



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2018 Breakdown of Total Adjusted EBITDA Growth:







Price

$ 2,731



347.7 % Activity/Expense

654



83.2

Acquisition

—



—

Corporate

(247)



(31.5)

Total Adjusted EBITDA Growth

$ 3,138



399.4 %

NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL COMPANY AND INDUSTRY DATA (Unaudited)

Company Assets and Utilization by Revenue Source





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2018 Water Trucks:



Count (approximate)

540

% Utilized [1]

47.0%







Salt Water Disposal Wells:



Count

46

% Utilized [2]

46.0%







Haynesville Pipeline:



% Utilized [2] [3]

56% - 75%







[1] Trucking utilization assumes a five day work-week and running twelve hours per day. [2] Salt Water Disposal Well and Pipeline utilization is calculated based on daily functional capacity rather than permitted capacity. Functional capacity reflects any factors limiting volume such as pressure limits, pump or tank capacity, etc. and can potentially be increased with additional capital investment. [3] The range of utilization for the Haynesville Pipeline represents the high and low for the year.

Industry Statistics for the Basins in which Nuverra Operates [1]





Average for the Three Months Ended March 31,

Year-Over-Year



2018

2017

Growth % Pricing:











Oil price per barrel

$ 62.91



$ 51.62



21.9 % Natural gas price per tcf

$ 3.08



$ 3.02



2.0 %













Operating Rigs

245



192



27.6 %













Oil Production (barrels in thousands)

2,646



2,343



12.9 %













Natural Gas Production (Mcf/d)

43,442



36,640



18.6 %













Wells Completed

1,250



916



36.5 %













Drilled Uncompleted Ending Inventory

3,110



3,070



1.3 %





[1] All data obtained from EIA and Baker Hughes

