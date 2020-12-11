Nuvi Adds New Share of Voice Analysis for Better Brand Management

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvi's Social Customer Experience (CX) management platform utilizes many social analytic factors and sources to provide Enterprise brands with accurate and actionable insights.

Brand management requires a holistic view of a brand's environment as well as their competitors'. Complete competitor data can be hard to gather for accurate analysis, but Nuvi's Share of Voice social analytic dashboard is one of their many tools for gathering and analyzing competitor data across the internet.

The Power of Social Analytics through Share of Voice Nuvi Custom Share of Voice Widget of competitive analysis. Numerous language factors can be compared through Nuvi's Language Engine

As a brand touchpoint analysis, Share of Voice is a powerful tool to determine the strength of conversation around one's brand as well as the strengths of competing brands. Having the right data to see the place of your products and company in the wider industry landscape is essential to accurate market research for making competitive strategies, like a product content strategy or a customer journey strategy, that puts you ahead of other brands in your field.

Nuvi's Share of Voice provides granular insights into a brand's industry landscape. It determines the total mentions of selected companies and the percentage of mentions attributed to each one from the whole. In addition, it analyzes the number of original posts, unique authors, and shared content. Like total mentions, a percentage is given for each brand in these other categories. With this analysis, brands can determine not only their overall Share of Voice but brand reputation.

Nuvi's segmentation options also allow companies to compare multiple products, locations, or verticals to each other and competitors at one time. With the granularity potential of Nuvi's Share of Voice analysis, brands can see the impact of every marketing strategy on their industry standing and customer perception.

Share of Voice analysis through Nuvi is designed to increase brand advocacy, reputation management, and CLV for increased ROI.

