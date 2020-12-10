Nuvi Established as Leader in Social Customer Experience in 2020

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the beginning of 2020, Nuvi repositioned their brand as a holistic social customer experience platform followed by a series of monumental innovations in social data analytics and collaborative cx tools for enterprise businesses.

Nuvi leader in social customer experience Listen Dashboard showcasing the Nuvi Bubble Stream data visualization and newly added emotion analytics

At the base of Nuvi's innovation lied the release of the anticipated Nuvi Language Engine, their natural language processor (NLP) built on proprietary algorithms and machine learning models. This reimagined Language Engine is now home to 20 different language analysis factors including a 200-point sentiment scale, verbs, adverbs, adjectives, and entity analysis across dozens of languages.

Soon after this release, Nuvi proudly announced the release of their proprietary Emotion Analysis covering all 8 core emotions expressed in written language across social channels.

This earned Nuvi the honors of "2020's Best Social Media Analytics Platform" by Martech Breakthrough Awards and recognition of "Leader in Online Reputation Management" by Crozdesk for their ability to understand and connect with audiences on a deeper level.

Earning these awards was accompanied by their launch of the Nuvi Engage and Nuvi Publish 3.0 products which allowed enterprise companies to more fully automate, understand, and collaborate their workflows to communicate with and resolve their customers' concerns in real-time.

The innovation kept coming through a series of persistent product releases dedicated to solving CX challenges:

Expanded library of data visualizations to 250+ unique visualizations

Released custom dashboards to better visualize social data analytics

Released automated data tagging to more efficiently organize data

Released Nuvi Capture, an instantly-compliant content creation app

Added dozens of data widgets: Sentiment Score, Share of Voice, Share of Engagement, Vulgarity time series, Subjectivity time series, Emotion Petal Chart, Engagement Count, Trending Adjectives, Trending Author Bio Entities, Most Shared Mentions, Most Liked Mentions, and more

These innovations and changes were happily anticipated and received as evidenced by clients topping the Fortune 500 chart sharing, "I LOVE Nuvi. You rarely find a partner who has a great product and great team to work with. You guys are like an anomaly and you're making us look so good."

Nuvi expects to continue their tradition of customer-focused innovation into 2021.

Learn more about why enterprise companies chose Nuvi in 2020. Learn More



Contact:

Brian Collier

801-830-5620

[email protected]

SOURCE Nuvi