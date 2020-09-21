Nuvi Named Best Social Media Analytics Platform by MarTech

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvi, the leading enterprise Social Customer Experience (CX) platform, has been recognized as the Best Social Media Analytics Platform, according to the 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.

2020 marks the third occurrence of the annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards. With 2,750 nominations this year coming in from all over the world, the competition was extremely fierce. According to MarTech's announcement of winners in 2019, "all award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the MarTech industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories."

"Our customers' success is our #1 goal. Investment in AI development and NLP innovation coupled with delivering the best service to our customers in the industry is the reason MarTech named us the best in the industry," stated Michael Mullarkey, CEO of Nuvi. "Our platform approach to Social Customer Experience leverages collaboration for today's remote workforce, the transformation of the workforce is more successful, and we are well-positioned to deliver the tools, technology, and talent needed to assist our business partners and executives when they need it most."

Nuvi's Social CX platform leverages its innovative Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine, which is the foundation of Nuvi's industry-leading speed and accuracy in data analytics, to enable brands to drive real value and ROI on their CX investments. Designed to enhance a marketing team's efficiency and ability to develop relationships at every touchpoint of the customer journey, Nuvi's NLP is the bedrock for each of their eight social customer experience solutions, which help foster brand loyalty, reduce churn, and enhance customer retention– all while driving increased customer lifetime value.

Other notable winning companies in other categories include Shopify, Adobe, Mailchimp, ringDNA, Unbounce, Hootsuite, Bluehost, The Trade Desk, and Acxiom.

