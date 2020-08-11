Nuvi Ranks in World's Fastest-Growing SaaS Companies for 2020

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvi, the leading enterprise Social Customer Experience (CX) platform, has been recognized as one of the world's fastest-growing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, according to the 2020 edition of SaaS Mag's acclaimed ranking: The SaaS 1000 list of the top fastest-growing SaaS companies.

SaaS Mag's annual "SaaS 1000" features the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world based on a proprietary algorithm that identifies SaaS organizations leading their markets, from large enterprises to smaller startups.

"We have seen tremendous growth and interest in our Social CX collaboration platform as many enterprise businesses look to leverage real-time social data to engage with customers, employees, and partners to address the current environment created by COVID and are unable to operate normally," stated Michael Mullarkey, CEO of Nuvi. "Customer Experience collaboration and remote work have accelerated. Digital Transformation projects that were expected to take five years are happening in a matter of months; we are well-positioned to deliver the tools, technology, and talent needed to assist our business partners and executives when they need it most."

Nuvi's Social CX platform leverages collaboration across its suite of products, enabling brands to drive real value and ROI on their CX investments. Designed to enhance a marketing team's efficiency and ability to develop relationships at every touchpoint of the customer journey, Nuvi helps foster brand loyalty, reduce churn, and enhance customer retention– all while driving increased customer lifetime value.

The SaaS 1000 list recognizes rapidly growing SaaS companies with 30 to 5000 employees. The ranking is determined by SaaS Mag's proprietary algorithm which analyses hiring trends, growth indicators, and employee count by tracking a SaaS company's 6-month employee-size growth and overall employee size. Other Notable Utah companies on this year's list include DOMO, Workfront, Pluralsight, Lucid. Past SaaS 1000 honorees include Salesforce, Workday, Basecamp, WP Engine, Vimeo, G2, and many other remarkable alumni.

Nuvi is a customer experience management and social analytics software platform built on an industry-leading language engine. Nuvi helps you listen, plan, publish, engage, analyze, locate, review, and capture your way to better customer experiences.

SaaS Mag is the world's largest quarterly SaaS publication informing leaders in the industry on business, technical, and market trends. The publication is distributed to tens of thousands of SaaS professionals and features advice, profiles of innovative people and companies, and industry commentary. For more information on SaaS Mag please contact [email protected].

