Nuvia Dental Implant Center Expands to Richmond, VA

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvia Dental Implant Center—recognized two years in a row by Healthcare Business Review as the Dental Implant Restoration Company of the Year—has opened its newest center in Richmond, Virginia , bringing its 24-hour permanent teeth restoration process to the region.

This marks Nuvia's second clinic in the state—joining its Alexandria office—and continues the company's rapid nationwide expansion to meet the growing demand for permanent teeth in just 24 hours.

(PRNewsfoto/Nuvia Dental Implant Center)

For many adults across the U.S., missing or failing teeth affect far more than just their smile—it often impacts confidence, health, and overall quality of life. Traditional methods for full mouth dental implants can take up to 10+ months or longer before patients receive their final set of teeth. But Nuvia's advanced process allows patients to receive permanent teeth the day after surgery—getting rid of the long waiting period, temporary dentures, and months of uncertainty that often come with conventional treatment.

Coordinated Expertise for Comfort and Quality

At the heart of Nuvia's process is a highly coordinated team model that prioritizes safety, quality, and patient comfort.

Each Richmond patient is cared for by three providers —an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon, a Restorative Dentist, and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). This is so that every phase—from surgery to designing a smile—is done by the expert best trained for that step, and no provider is left to multi-task.

This collaborative approach allows Nuvia to consistently deliver high-quality results without compromising safety..

Transforming Lives After Years of Dental Challenges

For many patients, missing or failing teeth mean more than just difficulty eating—they affect confidence, social connection, and overall wellbeing. The new Richmond center gives patients a chance to leave those struggles behind and experience life with a strong, natural-looking smile again.

Patients often share that after years of hiding their teeth or avoiding certain foods, they're finally able to laugh freely, enjoy meals, and feel like themselves again. It's not just about restoring teeth—it's about restoring quality of life.

Each smile is custom-designed for lasting comfort, function, and natural beauty, helping patients regain the freedom to live, speak, and eat with confidence.

Expanding Access Nationwide

Nuvia's new Richmond center is part of a larger effort to make a new smile with dental implants possible for every candidate . With locations across the country, Nuvia is helping more people get permanent, high-quality care close to home—without the long trips or wait times.

An Investment in Lasting Health

So why not just solve missing teeth with dentures? Many patients do, until they realize the truth. Dentures are just a temporary solution.

Full mouth dental implants are designed to be a one-time, permanent solution—not another temporary fix. While the upfront cost can vary , many patients find that dental implants have the potential to save money over time by ending the cycle of repeat dental work, repairs, and ongoing discomfort that frequently comes with temporary solutions.

With transparent, all-in-one pricing and flexible financing options , Nuvia makes it easier to invest in long-term health and lasting peace of mind.

Now Open in Richmond, VA

The new Nuvia Dental Implant Center is now welcoming patients from across the Richmond region and surrounding areas. To see if you or someone you know may be a candidate for full mouth dental implants, take the 60-second quiz here .

About Nuvia Dental Implant Center

Nuvia Dental Implant Center works exclusively with in full mouth dental implant cases, helping patients receive permanent teeth just 24 hours after surgery. With a team of Oral Surgeons, Restorative Dentists, and CRNAs in every location, Nuvia's unique model prioritizes safety, comfort, and long-term success.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Nuvia Dental Implant Center