Nuvia Dental Implant Center Featured on Advancements with Ted Danson

TAMPA, Fla., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big news for anyone who's ever wished getting a brand-new smile didn't have to take forever. Nuvia Dental Implant Center was recently featured on Advancements, the award-winning educational TV series hosted by Ted Danson.

The Advancements crew came on-site to Nuvia's Tampa, Florida location to learn about their approach to full-mouth dental implants firsthand — and what they found was worth sharing with the country.

(PRNewsfoto/Nuvia Dental Implant Center)

More Than Just a Smile

The segment opens with something a lot of people don't think about: the connection between your mouth and the rest of your body. Tooth loss and gum disease aren't just cosmetic issues. They're often a sign that something bigger is going on.

Dr. Ryan Patel explains,"[The mouth] is sort of a map and an indication that elsewhere in the body there's other problems." He continues to connect how dental issues could potentially be indicating more widespread issues with major organs.

Not only is dental health linked to overall health, it can have a greater social impact as well.

The numbers back this up. Nearly 1 in 5 working-age adults say the condition of their teeth has affected their ability to interview for a job. For people with lower incomes, that number jumps to nearly 1 in 3. Poor oral health isn't just a health issue — it's an economic one.

One Patient's Story

Advancements with Ted Danson also featured Randee Stewart's story, a Nuvia patient whose experience captures what so many people with severe tooth loss go through. After losing all of his teeth at once, Randee tried full dentures — and found they didn't give him his life back.

"I could not keep my dentures in. I could not chew. And then that progressed to where I spent two-plus years not even leaving my house. I had not only forgotten how to live — I was not living."— Randee Stewart, Nuvia Patient

Randee's story isn't unusual. Many patients settle for temporary solutions for years, putting off full mouth dental implants due to fear, cost concerns, or the belief that they simply aren't a good candidate. In the segment, Nuvia's doctors address all three of those hurdles head-on — and Randee's outcome speaks for itself.

He explained that after visiting a different provider he was told he didn't have enough bone to be a candidate for dental implants.

"When I went into Nuvia for my consultation that day, I had fully anticipated getting the same news. … I was told I was just a standard, textbook patient."— Randee Stewart, Nuvia Patient

After his procedure, Randee describes his smile reveal as overwhelming in the best possible way: "Not only am I living and chewing and eating and singing — I'm living my best life."

What "Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours®" Actually Means

The Advancements segment digs into the part of Nuvia's process that surprises people the most: patients leave with their permanent teeth the very next day after surgery. No temporary teeth. No months of waiting. Here's why that matters.

With traditional full-mouth restorations, patients typically go home from surgery wearing temporary teeth made from acrylic plastic. Those temps are usually worn for up to 10+ months while the implants fuse to the bone — a process called osseointegration. During that time, the temporary teeth can crack or break, which can be stressful and potentially disruptive to the healing process.

Nuvia eliminates that phase entirely. After their procedure, patients go home to rest. The next day, they return to receive a custom-made, permanent set of teeth — crafted overnight in Nuvia's own in-house lab, which is located at each of their nationwide locations.

The Technology Making It Possible

The on-site filming captured Nuvia's full clinical workflow — from the diagnostic process through lab coordination and delivery. The feature highlights how advanced 3D CT scanning and digital mapping allow Nuvia's surgeons to plan each procedure with a level of precision that wasn't possible with older imaging methods.

That precision matters not just for accuracy, but for access. As Randee's story shows, patients who were told elsewhere that they weren't candidates have often found a different answer at Nuvia. The 3D imaging allows the clinical team to assess bone structure, thickness, and quality in ways that conventional X-rays simply can't match.

Could a New Smile Be in Your Future?

If you've been living with missing teeth, broken-down teeth, or dentures that just don't feel like you — Nuvia may be worth exploring. Patients across the country have gone through this process, and many say it changed their lives in ways they didn't expect.

The best first step is a free 60-second quiz to find out if you may be a candidate for permanent teeth in 24 hours.

About Nuvia Dental Implant Center

Nuvia helps people get permanent zirconia teeth the day after surgery—not months later. The traditional path may take up to 10+ months and often uses "healing teeth" in the meantime.

Centers are located nationwide, and an organized travel program is available for patients that don't live within driving distance of a Nuvia.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Nuvia Dental Implant Center