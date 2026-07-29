Nuvia Dental Implant Center Opens in The Woodlands Area on August 5

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvia Dental Implant Center — three-time winner of the Dental Implant Restoration Company of the Year award from the Healthcare Business Review— is bringing its permanent teeth in 24 hours process to The Woodlands area, with its newest center opening August 5, 2026 at 17450 St. Luke's Way, Suite 200, Conroe, TX 77384.

Award-Winning Care, Now in The Woodlands Area

For the third year in a row, Healthcare Business Review has recognized Nuvia as its Dental Implant Restoration Company of the Year — honoring the company's unique 24-hour smile process and its commitment to patient-centered care. That same standard of care is now available to patients across The Woodlands, Conroe, and the greater Houston area.

Each Nuvia center operates under the guidance of licensed dental experts in a judgment-free environment where patients receive a shape and shade customized set of permanent zirconia teeth within 24 hours of their implant surgery.

A Different Kind of Dental Implant Experience

Traditional dental implant procedures often have patients wearing temporary teeth for 10 months or more before receiving their permanent set. Nuvia's process is different thanks to an in-house dental implant lab at each location.

Using advanced digital scanning and milling technology, each set of zirconia teeth is custom-created and placed the day after surgery — no months-long wait, no temporary teeth, no repeated appointments stretched across nearly a year.

Nuvia's permanent teeth are made from zirconia, the same ceramic material recognized throughout dentistry for its strength, durability, and natural appearance.

Serving The Woodlands, Conroe, and Traveling Patients

The new Conroe location is positioned to serve patients from across the greater Houston metro, including those who have previously traveled out of the area to access Nuvia's services. For patients coming from further away, Nuvia's model makes the trip practical: surgery on day one, permanent teeth on day two.

17450 St. Luke's Way, Suite 200, Conroe, TX 77384. Opening August 5, 2026.

Learn more about dental implants in The Woodlands area →

About Nuvia Dental Implant Center

Nuvia Dental Implant Center provides full-mouth dental implants using the All-on-4® method, delivering permanent zirconia teeth within 24 hours of surgery. Named Dental Implant Restoration Company of the Year by Healthcare Business Review in 2024, 2025, and 2026, Nuvia operates centers across the country with a focus on advanced technology, precision, and patient-first care.

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Nuvia Dental Implant Center

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SOURCE Nuvia Dental Implant Center