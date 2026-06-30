Nuvia Restores Reality TV Star Kimberly Menzies' Smile With Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours

Reality TV personality, Kim Menzies shares relief after years of dental pain and insecurity following full-mouth dental implant treatment at Nuvia Dental Implant Center

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvia Dental Implant Center told the story of Reality TV star Kimberly Menzies's smile transformation in this recent youtube video. Menzies underwent full-mouth dental implant treatment through Nuvia's Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours process, receiving a custom set of permanent zirconia teeth just one day after surgery.

Kim Menzies publicly shared her results after years of struggling with painful dental problems and insecurity surrounding her smile.

"My teeth have been horrible for years, and I had a lot of pain. They were my biggest insecurity," Menzies shared in an interview with Us Weekly following the procedure.

Unlike traditional "teeth in a day" approaches that often involve temporary acrylic teeth for months before final teeth are delivered, Nuvia's process allows patients to receive their permanent zirconia teeth within 24 hours.

"I love my smile now," Menzies told Us Weekly. "I can't thank Nuvia Dental Implant Center enough."

When Nuvia's team reviewed her X-rays and confirmed that dental implants could address her situation, Menzies said it was a turning point. "Just hearing that made me so happy and it just made me realize Nuvia is the place for me to be," she shared. "If you feel like your teeth are holding you back, you are not alone — and Nuvia may be able to help you."

A Different Approach to Full-Mouth Dental Implants

Traditional full-mouth dental implant methods often require patients to wear temporary acrylic teeth—sometimes called "healing teeth"—for what could be up to 10 months or longer before receiving their permanent smile.

Nuvia's Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours process was designed to eliminate that waiting period so patients could start enjoying and using their new teeth right away. Patients love that the 24 hour timeline means their smiles are ready for weddings, graduations, family photos, or for everyday moments like confidently sharing their smile at work and with their family.

At Nuvia, patients are treated by a coordinated in-house team that includes:

An oral and maxillofacial surgeon

A restorative dentist

A dedicated CRNA for anesthesia

An in-house lab team

This coordinated approach along with advanced digital planning, in-house lab technology, and specially developed full-arch implant workflows is what makes the 24 hour process possible.

Helping Patients Move Beyond Temporary Fixes

Kim Menzies' story reflects the experience of many patients who spend years dealing with:

Broken or failing teeth

Repeated dental work

Dentures or temporary fixes

Chronic pain or discomfort

Embarrassment or insecurities surrounding their smile

For many, the emotional burden can be just as significant as the physical one.

For Menzies, that emotional weight was something her family witnessed firsthand. Her son spoke about what the transformation meant to his mother.

"My mom's teeth have been her biggest insecurity for years," he said. "She loves to smile all the time, but I've noticed in the past couple years she doesn't smile as much because she feels like people judge her for how her teeth look. She's really ready to upgrade her life."

Her son also praised the care she received at Nuvia. "The doctors and the team here at Nuvia have done an excellent job making her feel comfortable," he said. When the moment of her reveal arrived and she saw her new smile for the first time, he admitted he was overcome with emotion. "She's been through a lot. I'm just really so happy for her."

After sharing her new smile publicly, Menzies also described her recovery experience as positive and comfortable.

According to Nuvia, one of the biggest misconceptions patients have is assuming that a faster timeline means a more expensive procedure.

In reality, Nuvia's pricing is designed to remain in line with standard full-mouth dental implant procedures across the industry. By using in-house labs and in-house anesthesia teams, patients avoid many of the third-party fees, delays, and repeated appointments commonly associated with traditional methods.

For more information on dental implant cost, financing options, and insurance questions, see Nuvia's dental implant cost guide here.

A Growing National Presence

Nuvia Dental Implant Center has expanded rapidly across the United States, helping patients receive full-mouth dental implants with permanent teeth delivered within 24 hours.

The company has also received national recognition for its approach to full-arch restoration, including being named Dental Implant Restoration Company of the Year by Healthcare Business Review in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Patients interested in learning more about full-mouth dental implants or seeing if they may be a candidate for Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours™ can take Nuvia's 60-second online quiz here.

About Nuvia Dental Implant Center

Nuvia Dental Implant Center provides full-mouth dental implants with permanent zirconia teeth delivered within 24 hours of surgery. Through advanced digital planning, in-house labs, and coordinated surgical and restorative teams, Nuvia was designed to eliminate the months-long temporary teeth process commonly associated with traditional full-mouth dental implant treatment. Nuvia currently operates locations nationwide and offers a travel program for patients who do not live near a center.

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Nuvia Dental Implant Center

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SOURCE Nuvia Dental Implant Center