NuView Life Sciences Announces the Appointments of Dr. Stanley J. Pappelbaum and A.J. Boechler to Board of Directors

Two Additional Board Appointments Expected in 2024 as NuView Advances Pipeline of Theranostic Radiopharmaceuticals for Various Cancers

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NuView Life Sciences, Inc. ("NuView", the "company"), a radiopharmaceutical company seeking to enhance the global oncology market with its novel platform (NV-VPAC1™) capable of detecting and precisely targeting G protein-coupled receptors for cancer, announced the appointments of Dr. Stanley J. Pappelbaum and A.J. Boechler to its board of directors. Their combined experience and expertise developing, commercializing, and scaling therapeutics that span the product lifecycle adds further depth to NuView's leadership team as the Company advances its NV-VPAC1™ theranostic technology towards key clinical and commercialization milestones in 2024. NuView is leveraging its NV-VPAC1™ platform to advance a pipeline of precision in vitro laboratory diagnostics tests and in vivo cancer diagnostics and therapy delivery systems targeting multiple high-need, large-market indications, including prostate and bladder cancer.

"On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Stan and A.J. and look forward to benefitting from their knowledge and expertise," said Paul Crowe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NuView. "They join our board of directors at a pivotal time for NuView as we plan to initiate clinical trials in early 2024 of NV-VPAC1™ Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Test, our precision in vitro laboratory diagnostics test for detecting tumor cells in biological fluid. Additionally, their strategic planning and insight will be invaluable as we advance our NV-VPAC1™ Theranostics Platform that combines the diagnostic acuity of Copper-64 (Cu-64) with the precision therapeutic intervention of Copper-67 (Cu-67)."

Stanley J. Pappelbaum, MD, SM, FAAP, FACC, is a La Jolla, California-based strategic healthcare consultant who advises hospitals, medical groups, and biomedical research entities across the United States. Dr. Pappelbaum began his career as a pediatric cardiologist at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine and San Diego Rady Children's Hospital, where he led the establishment of a comprehensive children's cardiac center throughout an area serving 5 million Southern Californians. His role as CEO of Scripps Health system leading five hospitals in San Diego County and the subsequent launch of Pappelbaum Turner Healthcare Consulting highlight his expertise guiding complex healthcare organizations. In addition to his medical credentials, Dr. Pappelbaum earned a master's degree in management with a health focus at the Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

A.J. Boechler joins the NuView board offering more than 30 years of executive leadership experience at the General Electric Company. His expertise spans multiple business models, global operations, sales and marketing, and P&L leadership. A.J. spent 10 years in GE Healthcare where he expanded the business footprint in the U.S. with the launch of functional imaging (PET), radiopharmacy (cyclotron), and 3T MRI product lines. A.J. applied his leadership skills in additional global business roles at GE Plastics, GE Lighting, GE Fanuc Automation, and GE Oil and Gas. His global tenure in sales, marketing, consulting, manufacturing, and digital transformation showcases his ability to steward complex teams and successfully execute business strategies to deliver results on a global scale. Mr. Boechler holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from California State University, Long Beach.

NuView's NV-VPAC1™ Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Test clinical trial is planned to commence in early 2024 in Guadalajara and Mexico City with approval from Mexico's Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios (COFEPRIS) anticipated in early 2025. Following approval from COFEPRIS, NuView plans to immediately request U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reciprocal recognition of NV-VPAC1™ Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Test for commercial use in the United States.

About NV-VPAC1™

NuView's technology, branded NV-VPAC1™, consists of a small molecule peptide construct that targets the vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor type 1 (VPAC1), a part of the G protein-coupled receptor family. The VPAC1 receptor becomes highly overexpressed on the cell surface of a variety of cancers including brain, breast, lung, bladder, prostate, cervical, and colon. Attaching a molecular imaging or therapeutic passenger to NV-VPAC1 enables NuView to develop a precisely targeted approach that has been used in clinical studies for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

About NuView Life Sciences, Inc

NuView Life Sciences, Inc. ("NuView") is a Park City, Utah-based, precision radiopharmaceutical company seeking to revolutionize the global oncology market with its novel targeted technology, NV-VPAC1™, a first-of-its-kind, binary diagnostic platform engineered to bind with over-expressed VPAC1 receptors on the surface of a variety of cancer cells at the onset of oncogenesis. NuView is leveraging its NV-VPAC1™ platform to advance a pipeline of precision in vitro laboratory diagnostics tests and in vivo cancer diagnostics and therapy delivery systems targeting multiple high-need, large-market indications, including prostate and bladder cancer. To learn more, visit www.nuviewlifesciences.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements related to the development of our technology, our operations and business strategy, our expected financial results, and corporate updates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed by these expectations due to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by applicable law.

