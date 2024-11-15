Nuvilab: Advancing School Nutrition with AI-Powered Nutrition Coaching, Wins CES 2025 Innovation Award

News provided by

Nuvilab

Nov 15, 2024, 05:31 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvilab announced that its innovative AI nutrition coaching solution, NutriTrex, was awarded the CES 2025 Innovation Award in the Digital Health category. This prestigious honor highlights Nuvilab's groundbreaking approach to promoting healthy eating habits among children and adolescents, marking its third CES Innovation Award following recognition in 2021 for Digital Health and Sustainability advancements.

Continue Reading
Nuvilab earns CES 2025 Innovation Award in the Digital Health category
Nuvilab earns CES 2025 Innovation Award in the Digital Health category

The AI nutrition coaching solution seamlessly integrates into schools and daycare centers, using AI to provide real-time feedback and personalized suggestions for children's meals. By engaging children, teachers, and parents in a collaborative environment, Nuvilab empowers young learners to build lasting healthy eating habits. The platform not only tracks meal patterns but also offers actionable insights to support lifelong wellness, making healthy eating both fun and interactive.

CEO Logan Kim stated, "We are honored to see our solution recognized on the global stage. Nuvilab's technology is transforming school nutrition environments in Korea and beyond, fostering healthier habits in children and creating meaningful impacts on their lifelong well-being. This award reaffirms our commitment to expanding our mission worldwide."

With this CES accolade, Nuvilab is poised to accelerate its expansion into North America and other global markets. The company is actively collaborating with international clients in the food service sector, with plans to extend its reach into areas where nutrition management is essential.

SOURCE Nuvilab

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Nuvilab Delivers Keynote at Aramark Innova Summit

Nuvilab Delivers Keynote at Aramark Innova Summit

Nuvilab delivered a keynote at the Aramark Innova Summit 2024. This event, attended by key figures related to Aramark and potential clients, provided ...
Nuvilab Becomes B Corp Certified

Nuvilab Becomes B Corp Certified

Nuvilab, a leading provider of food vision AI, announced its recent achievement of becoming a certified B Corp. The designation, granted by the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Mobile Entertainment

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics