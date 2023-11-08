Nuvilab Earns Top Honors in Korea's AI Startup 100, Transforming Food Industry with AI Food Scanner 3.0

News provided by

Nuvilab

08 Nov, 2023, 01:53 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvilab, the South Korean AI pioneer in food digitalization locked in its spot for Korea AI Startup 100. The Korea AI Startup 100 recognizes aspiring startups in South Korea to foster the healthy growth of the next-generation AI industry ecosystem.

Strictly evaluated by AI professionals from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and KT Economics & Management Research Institute, Nuvilab was recognized for its innovative personalized AI solutions within the healthcare industry.

Continue Reading
Nuvilab’s Food Digitalization Health Care Services Earns a Spot in Korea’s AI Startup 100
Nuvilab’s Food Digitalization Health Care Services Earns a Spot in Korea’s AI Startup 100

The new Dataware "AI Food Scanner 3.0" conceived by Nuvilab, features a quick and accurate food intake and waste analysis with personalized nutrition solutions sent directly to individuals' mobile devices. The solutions are just as applicable for use within hospitality where a significant amount of food waste is generated daily.

Within 0.97 seconds of scanning, Nuvilab is committed to providing three solutions for their clients, which include personalized nutrient consumption analysis, carbon emissions management solutions, and food overproduction in kitchens, tackling the global issue of climate change.

Nuvilab is already creating immense impacts in a wide array of industries in Korea including healthcare, hospitality, education, and much more, improving clients' food service operations and further impacting cost savings and environmental benefits.

Now on the verge of global expansion, Nuvilab is boasting its partnerships with top hospitality groups worldwide with current partnerships with Aramark, Fraser Health Authority of Canada, and Alexandra Hospital of Singapore, seeking to expand with more.

For more information, please visit Nuvilab's website or contact [email protected] 

SOURCE Nuvilab

Also from this source

Nuvilab Wins Most Innovative Food Recognition AI Company 2023

Nuvilab Wins Most Innovative Food Recognition AI Company 2023

Nuvilab, a leading food vision AI company, has been awarded Most Innovative Food Recognition AI Company 2023 in the International Life Sciences...
Nuvilab: Runner-Up in Circular Economy Category at G20 Digital Innovation Alliance Pitch Session

Nuvilab: Runner-Up in Circular Economy Category at G20 Digital Innovation Alliance Pitch Session

Nuvilab, a pioneering AI startup specializing in sustainable food solutions, is pleased to announce its achievement of securing the second place in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.