Nuvilab Innovates Inpatient Nutrition with Food AI at Alexandra Hospital Singapore

News provided by

Nuvilab

05 Jan, 2024, 09:46 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvilab, a leading Food AI company, has announced the expansion of its healthcare services by providing a Nutrition Management Solution for Inpatients at Alexandra Hospital. This solution uses an AI Food Scanner to scan each patient's meal tray and analyze individual food intake and nutrients. Compared to the 24-hour recall method typically used in hospitals for diet recording, Nuvilab's solution records an average accuracy of 95%, more than double the accuracy rate when recorded manually. The scanning process takes less than one second per scan, significantly improving the efficiency of meal recording and collection tasks for medical staff.

Continue Reading
Nuvilab Supplies Digital Healthcare Solutions to Alexandra Hospital in Singapore
Nuvilab Supplies Digital Healthcare Solutions to Alexandra Hospital in Singapore

The system was first tested at Alexandra Hospital in Singapore, where it underwent a seven-week pilot phase to showcase technological advancements in healthcare. Following the successful trial period, Alexandra Hospital recently formalized an agreement with Nuvilab to implement their solution for inpatient care. Alexandra Hospital, which currently has 300 beds, aims to increase its capacity to 1,400 beds by 2028, contemplating adopting Nuvilab's solution for all its beds in line with this expansion.

In addition to inpatients, Nuvilab provides healthcare services tailored to other groups requiring health management, such as seniors and children. In South Korea, the company has launched 'Yum-yum Kids,' a service for improving dietary habits and managing child nutrition, which has been introduced to about 200 kindergartens and daycare centers nationwide. Yum-yum Kids recently received an award from the Minister of Science and ICT for supporting data-based childcare policy.

Moreover, Nuvilab is expanding its healthcare service targets to include patients with type 2 diabetes and is developing a new mobile service. The service will debut at the upcoming CES 2024 next week, marking its first public reveal. Nuvilab has indicated that this service aids nutrition management for people with diabetes through dietary habit regulation. It incorporates cutting-edge technologies, including Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) and generative AI, to enhance its effectiveness.

Dae-hoon Kim, CEO of Nuvilab, mentioned, "The key to healthcare lies in managing dietary habits. We plan to continuously improve and strengthen our healthcare services to assist in personalized dietary management with our expertise in food data."

Nuvilab's booth at CES 2024 could be found at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Tech East North Hall, Digital Health Zone #8753.

SOURCE Nuvilab

Also from this source

Nuvilab Wins the 9th KGCCI Innovation Award standing alongside Global Companies

Nuvilab Wins the 9th KGCCI Innovation Award standing alongside Global Companies

The Food Vision AI startup Nuvilab, led by CEO Kim Dae-hoon, was awarded the "9th KGCCI Innovation Award", organized by the Korean-German Chamber of...
Nuvilab Reveals the Future of Digital Health with Food Recognition AI Technology at CES 2024

Nuvilab Reveals the Future of Digital Health with Food Recognition AI Technology at CES 2024

Nuvilab, a company that provides food waste analysis and nutritional insights through its AI Food Scanner is returning to CES 2024, hosted by the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.