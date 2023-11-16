Nuvilab Reveals the Future of Digital Health with Food Recognition AI Technology at CES 2024

News provided by

Nuvilab

16 Nov, 2023, 04:05 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvilab, a company that provides food waste analysis and nutritional insights through its AI Food Scanner is returning to CES 2024, hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) on January 9 - 12, 2024.

Building on their idea from CES 2023, Nuvilab will present the new Care Manager solution at this year's event. This innovative system uses AI technology to track diets and help manage chronic diseases like Type 2 Diabetes.

Experience the future of Food AI with Nuvilab at CES 2024
At CES 2024, Nuvilab will also unveil its innovative AI Food Scanner 3.0 that goes beyond basic food analysis integrating a comprehensive array of information through its Kitchen Manager and Hall Manager solutions. This integration provides insights into various aspects such as managing leftover food waste, catering to user meal preferences, offering optimized menu suggestions, and delivering tailored nutritional healthcare solutions to clients.

Dive into the heart of digital healthcare solutions through cutting-edge AI Food Recognition Technology and get a chance to connect with the Nuvilab Team for more insight.

Experience Nuvilab solutions at booth #8753 to immerse yourself to be part of the future of health and well-being.

To stay updated on Nuvilab's CES journey and receive exclusive sneak peeks, follow them on social media [@Nuvilab LinkedIn] and visit their website at [www.nuvilab.com].

For Media and RSVP Inquiries: [[email protected]]

SOURCE Nuvilab

