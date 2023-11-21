Nuvilab Wins the 9th KGCCI Innovation Award standing alongside Global Companies

Nuvilab

21 Nov, 2023, 21:45 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Vision AI startup Nuvilab, led by CEO Kim Dae-hoon, was awarded the "9th KGCCI Innovation Award", organized by the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KGCCI).

Nuvilab received the 9th KGCCI Innovation Award for Sustainability, represented by BD Hyunjong Lee.
The KGCCI Innovation Award is designed to encourage companies that have created significant value in the domestic market through innovative business ideas and strategies to promote business cooperation and exchange between Korea and Germany. Supported officially by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS), it has been held since 2015 and marked its 9th year this year.

Nuvilab won in the 'Sustainability Innovation' category of the award, which selects companies that have achieved innovation in environmentally friendly practices, renewable energy, medicine, and human resource development. Previous winners in this category include major corporations with headquarters in Germany, such as Siemens Korea, Henkel Korea, and BASF. According to award officials, Nuvilab was highly recognized for its innovation in reducing food waste and its linkage to personal healthcare.

Holger Gerrmann, the Chairperson of KGCCI and CEO of Porche Korea emphasized the significance of the award stating, "It's remarkable to see so many innovations in various industries, which demonstrates the broad scope and potential of Korean-German business relations".

Kim Dae-hoon, CEO of Nuvilab, expressed his honor in standing alongside global companies striving for sustainability, noting, "Sustainability is no longer just a slogan but a real issue. Nuvilab will continue to work towards creating a foundation where food, through the digitalization of all food data, can provide beneficial impacts on individuals, communities, and the planet, creating a sustainable food chain".

Additionally, Nuvilab was selected in October for the 'Korea AI Startup 100' in the healthcare sector, marking it as a promising startup leading the AI industry in Korea.

