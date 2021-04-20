NuVinAir Global Awards Two New Franchises & Multiple Franchise Extensions to Seasoned Business Executives

"The second quarter of 2021 has started with an amazing infusion of talent and business leadership experience into our Franchisee network," said Kyle Bailey, NuVinAir's chief executive officer and founder. "We are proud to be awarding these opportunities to such seasoned, disruptive, and entrepreneurial leaders. After recently securing national agreements with all of the largest rental car companies in the world, we are seeing an unprecedented amount of interest in our one-of-a-kind Franchise concept."

The two newest Franchisees being deployed through NuVinAir's Market Launch program are Michael Ruwitch based in St. Louis, Mo., and Doug Eaton, located in Phoenix, Ariz. Ruwitch, who has 20-plus years of leadership experience across multiple industries, owns the exclusive territory rights to the greater St. Louis and Nashville, Tenn., markets. Eaton is a prominent business executive with decades of experience in the industry-adjacent mobility sector. He now owns the exclusive territory rights to Arizona and Nevada.

In addition to launching these new Franchisees, NuVinAir recently awarded extensions to three leaders from its existing network, including:



Jason Freeland : Minnesota Franchisee expands into owning the state of Wisconsin.

: Minnesota Franchisee expands into owning the state of Wisconsin. Mike Newman : San Antonio Franchisee expands into Austin , Texas.

: San Antonio Franchisee expands into , Texas. Jon McMahon : Virginia Franchisee expands into Baltimore , Md.

All NuVinAir Franchisees implement the company's line of science-backed products and national account programs across their respective regions while supporting a wide range of business-to-business (B2B) opportunities in the transportation space, including automotive dealerships, car rental companies, car washes, detail shops, RVs, trucking fleets, mobility companies, and other automotive businesses.

NVAG is a privately held, Dallas-based company disrupting the transportation industry with patented, EPA-approved cleaning solutions. NuVinAir Franchisees own large, exclusive markets and support national partnerships with some of the most well-known brands in the automotive, rental, and transportation sectors. The NuVinAir Franchise program requires no ongoing royalties or brick and mortar investment, and includes recruitment, training, and marketing support.

