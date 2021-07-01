NuVinAir Global Franchisee Expands into Colorado, Accelerating the Company's Rapid Growth in the Transportation Industry

DALLAS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVinAir Global , the leading healthy air partner for top transportation brands, today announced the company's expansion of its franchise program to five more territories. Bob Lundin, a mobility executive and entrepreneur who was awarded 12 exclusive territories in January 2021, now expands into one of the fastest-growing markets due to the state's international airport and legalization of marijuana.

"Since launching across six different states starting back in January, all of the feedback we've gotten from the field has been tremendous," Bob said. "We've got the right product, the right team, and Colorado is the right state for us."

Lundin owns the exclusive territory rights to his states, where he will scale NuVinAir's patented healthy air solutions in major national accounts throughout the region. His team also owns a wide range of B2B opportunities in the transportation space, including dealerships, rental agencies, fleets, car washes, detail shops, RVs, and mobility.

Among NuVinAir's product offerings is its autonomous Cyclone treatment, which dispels a dry, hygienic vapor throughout the vehicle's ventilation system to quickly reduce pollutants and contaminants. The Cyclone works quickly throughout the entire vehicle, reaching places wipes and sprays simply cannot. NuVinAir's latest product — ReKlenz-X — is an EPA-approved, eco-friendly disinfectant that kills 99.9% of germs, bacteria, and viruses without compromising a vehicle's interior or the safety of those applying it.

No stranger to the automotive space, Lundin joined NuVinAir from MobilityWorks, a leading sales and service provider of wheelchair-accessible vans and SUVs. He expands his Franchise under the NuVinAir brand that has awarded 63 new territories in the past six months and achieved more than 600% year-over-year revenue growth since 2020.

"As we continue to see rapid, organic growth from our amazing partners like Bob, the profile of our ideal Franchisee has clearly emerged," said Kyle Bailey, NuVinAir's chief executive officer and founder. "They have deep experience in leading successful businesses, and they are able to tackle multiple states across the country. Our average Franchisee owns more than eight exclusive territories, helping us deliver the future of clean driving to the transportation industry with a select number of elite partners."

NuVinAir Global is a privately held, Dallas-based company disrupting the transportation industry with a range of Healthy Vehicle Service Programs. Its Franchisees own large, exclusive markets and support national partnerships with some of the most well-known brands in the automotive, rental, and transportation sectors. The NuVinAir Franchise program requires no ongoing royalties or brick and mortar investment, and includes recruitment, training, and marketing support.

