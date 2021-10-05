NuVinAir Global Hires Franchise Development Officer, Marty Schoenthaler, To Support Franchise Growth Across the Country

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVinAir Global , which offers a suite of patented and proprietary products that safely and effectively create healthy vehicle interiors, today announced Marty Schoenthaler as its Franchise Development Officer, a newly created corporate-leadership position. In his new role, he is responsible for identifying growth strategies for increasing national franchise coverage, as well as enhancing and maturing growth of NuVinAir Global's existing franchise network. Reporting to the company's Chief Executive Officer and founder, Kyle Bailey, Marty will be based in Oklahoma.

"As we rapidly expand our brand, adding passionate, seasoned industry veterans to our leadership team will help take our company to the next level," said Bailey. "We have been looking to fill this critical role for some time, but we had to be patient until we found the right individual. The caliber of our Franchisee team demanded an executive who deeply understands how to forge the right partnerships for driving success, and we know that Marty will be a tremendous asset to all of us."

With over three decades of leadership experience in various industries, Marty brings a proven track record in optimizing organizational capability, strategy development, and business transformation, as well as focusing on customer relationships. He joins NuVinAir Global from Tate Boys Tire & Service, the largest independent tire dealer in NE Oklahoma, where he served as CEO. Marty started his career at IBM Corporation where he worked for 16 years. He earned an MBA from the University of Arkansas, as well as a BS in business administration and an AS in computer programming from Missouri Southern State University.

"Throughout my career and across various industries, I focused on developing organizational strategies and working with our teams to effectively deliver on those strategies," said Mr. Schoenthaler. "Joining NuVinAir's leadership team enables me to work alongside fellow passionate, entrepreneurial individuals, while growing an industry-leading innovator that's dominating the automotive space with its patented technology and proprietary products."

About NuVinAir Global

Based in Dallas, NuVinAir Global offers a suite of patented and proprietary products that safely and effectively create healthy vehicle interiors. The company delivers a 'Total Health' product line that utilizes sanitization science and a patented cleaning process to dealerships, rental-car companies, and other automotive businesses. NuVinAir Global's patented ReStore and ReFresh treatments are used to clean the interior air of the vehicle, including the HVAC system, and remove contaminants, odor, and pollutants by dispelling a dry, hygienic vapor that reaches places that sprays and wipes simply cannot. Products and programs are sold through its franchisees, who own exclusive rights to their defined territories. To learn more about NuVinAir Global, visit nuvinair.com and follow their blog https://www.nuvinair.com/blog/ .

