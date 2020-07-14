NuVinAir Global Launches EPA-Approved, Coronavirus Killer For The Automotive Industry To Help Ensure Driver And Passenger Safety

DALLAS, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVinAir Global today announced its latest product — ReKlenz-X® — an EPA-approved, eco-friendly disinfectant that kills 99.9% of germs, bacteria, and viruses without compromising a vehicle's interior or the safety of those applying it. The Dallas-based company, which offers a 'Total Health' suite of proprietary vehicle-cleanliness solutions and hygienic consulting for automotive businesses across the United States, now includes a nontoxic solution that is proven to reduce cross-contamination of germs on high-touch surfaces.

"NuVinAir has proudly been at the forefront of helping ensure healthier commutes to drivers and passengers since launching in 2015. Adding this EPA-approved, oxygen-infused product that actually kills what's behind the coronavirus gives us an exciting extension to our 'Total Health' application," said Kyle Bailey, NuVinAir Global's chief executive officer and founder. "Our science-backed ReKlenz-X disinfectant cleans, protects, and disinfects safely and effectively — it's everything our automotive partners need in guaranteeing their customers' confidence in a safer, healthier vehicle."

ReKlenz-X, which is available in 32-ounce spray bottles for use through automotive dealerships, detail shops, rental-car companies, service centers, and vehicle fleets, is powered by a proprietary, oxygen-enriched formula that quickly kills bacteria and viruses by destroying their cell walls through a process called oxidation. The product contains no harsh chemicals, sticky residue, or dangerous volatile organic compounds (VOCs), resulting in a clean and disinfected vehicle with no chemical smell.

"Until now, any possible solution for killing the coronavirus was wrought with harmful chemicals, expensive equipment, and residue-leaving application devices that destroy the vehicle's interior," said Troy Blackwell, Chief Operating Officer for NuVinAir Global. "As a disinfectant and sanitizer, it can be applied to all interior vehicle surfaces using a microfiber towel. Paired with our premier detailing solution, ReNuSurface®, as well as our patented Cyclone treatment, it takes deep cleaning to a whole new level for our automotive partners and their customers."

ReKlenz-X is an approved product on the EPA's "List N" of disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2 (formerly 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19). Therefore, it can be used against SARS-CoV-2 when used in accordance with NuVinAir Global's suggested use instructions.

In April 2020, NuVinAir Global launched its "NuVinCARES" program, which supplies free product, marketing materials, and customer service to its franchisees who, in turn, assist frontline workers who are combating COVID-19. NuVinAir Global's 'Total Health' products and patented cleaning process keeps vehicles clean and healthy, which is paramount for healthcare workers and law enforcement whose cars, SUVs, and trucks are vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The NuVinAir Franchise Program continues to attract high-quality corporate leaders looking for a unique business model that allows flexibility and scalability. Franchisees participate in the company's platform that offers a branded product line, immediate activation, recruitment consulting, ongoing training, and national and regional marketing, all without ongoing royalties or real-estate requirements, making it one of the world's friendliest franchise concepts.

About NuVinAir Global:

NuVinAir Global is a privately held, Dallas-based company providing healthier commutes for drivers and passengers throughout the country. NuVinAir Global delivers a 'Total Health' product line that utilizes sanitization science and a patented cleaning process to dealerships, rental car companies, and other automotive businesses. NuVinAir's patented ReStore and ReFresh treatments are used to clean the interior air of the vehicle, including the HVAC system, and remove contaminants, odor, and pollutants by dispelling a dry, hygienic vapor that reaches places that sprays and wipes simply cannot. Products and programs are sold through its franchisees, who own exclusive rights to their defined territories. For more information, visit NuVinAir.com and follow them on Twitter @nuvinair and Facebook @nuvinaircyclone .

