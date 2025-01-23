Nuvision Credit Union and SafeAmerica Credit Union Announce Merger Approvals

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. and PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvision Credit Union (Nuvision) and SafeAmerica Credit Union (SafeAmerica) announced today that their merger has received regulatory approval, as well as approval by a majority vote of the SafeAmerica membership. With all approvals received, the merger will become effective February 1, 2025, with system integration planned for mid-February 2025.

The combined $3.8 billion credit union, which will serve 200,000 members with 36 branches in 2025, across California, Alaska, Arizona, Washington, and Wyoming, will operate under the Nuvision name and charter with leadership and employees from both credit unions. Nuvision CEO Roger Ballard will be CEO of the continuing credit union, and SafeAmerica's five branches will remain open under the Nuvision brand.

"We have tremendous respect for SafeAmerica's longstanding tradition of delivering excellent service to its members and supporting its communities. This partnership allows us to bring new benefits to SafeAmerica members, which aligns perfectly with our cooperative mission," Ballard said. "By coming together, we're excited about the opportunity to provide greater value to our combined members and communities. As a larger organization with a significant northern California Bay Area presence, we are well positioned to continue to grow and enhance the services we offer to all our members. We're looking forward to the future we'll build together."

Frank Zampella, Chair of the Board of SafeAmerica, commented, "Our Board of Directors and Executive Team are continually looking for new ways to enhance member benefits, better serve our community, and ensure we continue to thrive well into the future. Joining forces with Nuvision will immediately expand our geographic presence and allow both credit unions to realize the efficiencies of a larger organization. Together, we will have the resources to make the right long-term infrastructure and technology investments, deliver more for our members, and become more competitive with significant growth opportunities. We have great respect for the Nuvision Board, leadership and staff, and look forward to combining the best of each organization's strengths to grow and bring all our members an extraordinary banking experience."

Through the partnership, SafeAmerica members will now have access to seven branches in the Bay Area, with an additional 29 locations and fee-free ATMs in 2025. Members also will benefit from an expanded product, loan and service offering, including full-service Business Banking.

About Nuvision Credit Union

Nuvision Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with 31 branches in five states: California, Alaska, Arizona (new Mesa branch opening in 2025), Wyoming, and Washington. With extensive expertise in merger partnerships, Nuvision also completed successful mergers with Cooperative Center Federal Credit Union (Martinez, CA) and Paradise Valley Federal Credit Union (San Diego, CA) in 2024 to bring members greater value. Headquartered in Huntington Beach, Calif., Nuvision was founded in 1935 to serve the employees of Douglas Aircraft Company. Today, it has more than $3.3 billion in assets, over 170,000 members, and has expanded its membership to assist all the hardworking people in the communities it serves. Visit nuvisioncu.org for more information or follow the credit union on X, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

About SafeAmerica Credit Union

SafeAmerica is a $500+ million community-chartered Credit Union. Originally chartered in 1953 to serve the employees of Safeway Inc., SafeAmerica operates in Northern California principally in the San Francisco Bay Area with branches in Pleasanton, Walnut Creek, Brentwood and Hayward. SafeAmerica serves the California counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara as well as numerous employer groups. SafeAmerica Credit Union is a privately insured, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution.

