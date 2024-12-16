NuVision Solar Introduces Advanced U.S.-Based Heterojunction Cell and Module Manufacturing

Capitalize on made-in-America production to power the nation's renewable energy future

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVision Solar, an American-owned and operated solar cell and module manufacturer, is announcing its formation and entry into the North American solar market by producing heterojunction solar cells and modules under one roof. The company is establishing an annual nameplate manufacturing capacity of 2.5 gigawatts (GW) to meet the growing demand for high-performance solutions in the utility, large-scale commercial, and residential space. NuVision's U.S.-based operation will create over 500 direct jobs and help bolster the local economy.

Leveraging state-of-the-art PV technology, NuVision Solar plans to manufacture bifacial modules up to 800 W with an industry-leading 35-year performance warranty and a 20-year product warranty. Designed with power, reliability, and affordability in mind, NuVision's modules will meet domestic content requirements, enabling end-users to qualify for an additional 10% bonus as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. NuVision Solar anticipates beginning module production in the fourth quarter of 2025 to support the nation's increasing renewable energy demand.

NuVision Solar's innovative solutions deliver enhanced power output, reduced levelized costs of energy, and exceptional warranties, reflecting its strong dedication to advancing PV manufacturing in the United States. Backed by an executive team with more than two decades of solar cell and module GW-scale manufacturing experience, this approach sets the company apart in the PV industry, positioning it to drive significant progress and achieve sustainable growth.

"Heterojunction technology enables us to achieve exceptional cell efficiencies and consistently high performance across a wide range of conditions," said Dr Tom Mueller, CTO at NuVision Solar. "By integrating these advanced cells into our modules, we are improving overall system performance, delivering more energy over the lifetime of the installation, and ultimately enhancing the value proposition for our customers."

Paul Roraff, NuVision Solar's COO, added, "The synergy between our heterojunction cells and our state-of-the-art module designs ensures that we produce panels capable of outperforming traditional technologies. With enhanced durability, bifacial capabilities, and a strong focus on quality, our modules are built to maintain their high efficiency and reliability for decades, meeting the stringent requirements of the U.S. market."

The company aims to meet rising solar energy demands and strengthen the nation's renewable energy landscape through innovative, high-performance solar cell and module solutions.

NuVision Solar is redefining solar cell and module manufacturing for the U.S. market. With more than 20 years of experience in premium heterojunction cell and module manufacturing, we deliver quality, reliable, and cost-effective solutions that raise the bar in the industry. Focused on delivering innovative, high-efficiency solutions to EPCs, as well as commercial and residential customers, our products qualify for higher investment tax credit incentives and provide the longevity in power production our customers expect. NuVision Solar is setting the standard for solar module manufacturing, efficiency, and performance. Learn more at https://www.nuvisionsolar.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuvision-solar/.

