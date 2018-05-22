Nuvision To Hold Memorial Day Events To Honor Veterans And Active Military

FREE GAS GIVEAWAY

Nuvision's team of associates will be personally thanking and pumping free gas for veterans and active military members at the Mobil Gas Station at 16001 Beach Blvd in Huntington Beach, CA 92647 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. A valid VA or military ID is required to receive the free gas during the two-hour giveaway.

NUVISION MEMORIAL DAY HONOR RIDE

The inaugural Nuvision Memorial Day Honor Ride will raise much-needed funds for Veterans Outreach OC and their critical work providing housing and other services to local veterans. The Honor Ride is open to all motorcycle riders interested in participating and supporting those who have served our country.

The ride will kick off down the street from the Mobil Gas Station at Nuvision Credit Union (7812 Edinger Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92647) starting at 8:00 a.m.

The motorcyclists will ride in formation throughout Orange County and make four stops:

Cook's Corner: 9152 Santiago Canyon Rd., Trabuco Canyon, CA 92679

92679 Swallow's Inn: 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

92675 Hell's Kitchen: 32685 Ortega Hwy, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530

92530 Bar 1650: 1650 E 6th St, Corona, CA 92879

The ride will conclude back at Nuvision in time for the start of the BBQ celebration.

MEMORIAL BBQ CELEBRATION

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Nuvision will be hosting a BBQ lunch for veterans, military and Honor Ride participants in the parking lot at Nuvision Credit Union. The lunch will feature music, great prizes and other entertainment. Gary Bryan of KRTH will serve as MC for the festivities.

Please RSVP for the ride and BBQ at

https://nuvisionfederal.com/event/memorialday

ABOUT NUVISION CREDIT UNION: Nuvision Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with 13 branches located in Los Angeles and Orange Counties and Arizona and assets of over $1.3 billion. Headquartered in Huntington Beach, Calif. Nuvision was founded in 1935 to serve employees of Douglas Aircraft Company. It continues to serve employees from Boeing, Sempra Energy/The Gas Company, and Tesoro with a total of more than 83,000 members. For more information, visit www.nuvisionfederal.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvision-to-hold-memorial-day-events-to-honor-veterans-and-active-military-300652322.html

SOURCE Nuvision Credit Union