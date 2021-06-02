Nuvo Group Announces Appointment of Joseph DeVivo to Board of Directors

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvo Group Ltd.—a private company commercializing INVU by Nuvo™, an FDA-cleared, prescription-initiated, remote pregnancy monitoring platform, announced today that Joseph M. DeVivo has been appointed to the company's board of directors. In this role, DeVivo—who currently serves as president of hospital and health systems at Teladoc Health, the global leader in whole-person virtual care—seeks to support Nuvo's mission of reinventing pregnancy care through increased use of data, analytics and digital tools, with the singular goal of ultimately improving health outcomes.

"As Nuvo enters the commercial phase of our journey, Joe brings an ideal experience base from both medical device and healthcare technology companies in understanding the types of technology, data and tools healthcare providers and payers need, as well as the virtual-first solutions expectant mothers want," says Oren Oz, founder and CEO of Nuvo Group. "His proven ability to strengthen and grow a digital health company will be invaluable as Nuvo seeks to optimize its offering, accelerate adoption and, most importantly, advance maternal and fetal health, an area that has been left behind in the digital revolution while facing high mother and infant mortality rates, rising costs and a significant shortage of OB/GYNs."

"As a father of five who experienced three high risk pregnancies that resulted in cesarean deliveries, I completely understand and empathize with the need for a solution like INVU—and as a veteran of the medical device and telehealth industries, I fully believe in Nuvo's mission," says DeVivo. "I look forward to combining my personal passion and professional experience to help usher Nuvo and INVU into the company's next chapter."

With this appointment, DeVivo brings extensive healthcare leadership experience to Nuvo Group. In his current role at Teladoc Health, DeVivo ensures that the organization's integrated platform and hardware business addresses the comprehensive needs of hospitals, health systems, retail clinics and physician groups throughout the world. Prior to this, DeVivo served as chief executive officer of InTouch Health, where he built and scaled the company, ultimately leading to its acquisition by Teladoc Health in 2020. He has also held various positions of increasing responsibility at leading medical device and healthcare technology companies, including Angiodynamics, Smith & Nephew Orthopedics and U.S. Surgical/Davis, a division of Tyco International's Healthcare Business.

In addition to his role with Nuvo, DeVivo serves on the boards of St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Mauna Kea Technologies and AdvaMed, where he chairs the Digital Health Executive Leadership Group. He is also the incoming treasurer of the American Telemedicine Association. DeVivo holds a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from the E. Clairborne Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond.

About Nuvo Group

Nuvo Group is committed to serving providers and expectant mothers by advancing pregnancy care with new technology, tools and practices. The INVU platform combines proprietary hardware for data collection, innovative cloud-based software for computational power and AI tools to optimize the pregnancy care experience on a global scale. INVU has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for maternal and fetal heart rate monitoring, and has a 510(k) pending for remote monitoring of maternal uterine activity in the United States. Company leadership is composed of dedicated data engineers, experienced medical and business professionals, software designers and proud parents who embrace a collective mission to give every life a better beginning.

For more information and complete current indications, contraindications, warnings and precautions along with instructions for use, visit: www.nuvocares.com

SOURCE Nuvo Group

Related Links

http://www.nuvocares.com

