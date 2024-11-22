Nuvo Group Enters into Agreement for Sale of Pregnancy Support Business

– Nuvo Int'l Group Ltd. Selected as Winning Bidder in Court-Supervised Sale Process, Subject to Court Approval –

– Deal Includes Acquisition of Substantially All of the Company's Assets, Ensuring Business Continuity for Customers, Partners and Employees –

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvo Group Ltd. ("Nuvo"), the maker of Invu, a pregnancy monitoring device recently named as one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2024, has entered into a binding term sheet with Nuvo Int'l Group Ltd. ("Nuvo Int'l"), an acquisition company funded by Kips Bay Select LP., and selected Nuvo Int'l as the winning bidder at Nuvo's auction in its sale process under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Nuvo Int'l will acquire substantially all of the Company's assets and assume certain of its liabilities for cash and non-cash consideration.

"The agreement with Nuvo Int'l marks a significant step in our financial restructuring, and when consummated will allow us to continue to deliver best-in-class pregnancy support to moms-to-be and their doctors," said Rice Powell, CEO of Nuvo.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing to approve the sale is currently scheduled for December 3, 2024. With Court approval, the transaction is expected to close in the first week of December 2024.

Nuvo is advised in this matter by Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP and Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell LLP as legal counsel, Teneo Capital LLC as financial advisor, and Intrepid Investment Bankers LLC as investment banker.

About Nuvo

Nuvo is leading a transformation in pregnancy care by providing clinicians and expectant mothers with access to medically necessary remote pregnancy monitoring anytime, anywhere. Nuvo's INVU™ platform is an FDA-cleared remote pregnancy monitoring and management system. It enables the delivery of remote non-stress tests (NSTs) and maternal and fetal heart rate monitoring, while pioneering new data-driven personalized pathways that Nuvo believes can improve future health outcomes. INVU is being used by leading health providers and research institutions across the US and Israel. Nuvo plans to continue to expand the footprint of sales in the US and Israel and plans to introduce its INVU platform in Europe in 2024, subject to granting of the CE mark it filed in Europe in March 2023, to provide remote access and insights not previously deemed possible. Nuvo is led by a diverse team of experienced business, medical and technology leaders, united in the mission of breaking down barriers to pregnancy care to give every life a better beginning. For more information and complete indications, contraindications, warnings and precautions, and instructions for use, visit www.nuvocares.com.

SOURCE Nuvo Group Ltd