Nuvo Group Named to the 2020 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvo Group—a private company commercializing INVU™, a prescription initiated remote pregnancy monitoring platform cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") for home use, announced today that CB Insights named it to its second annual Digital Health 150 ranking, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world.

The 2020 Digital Health 150 cohort highlights startups that are reimagining the lines of the traditional healthcare experience across 12 categories, from Virtual Care Delivery and Clinical Trials, to Drug Discovery and Specialty Care. Countries represented this year include Canada, China, Israel, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is our most global ever, covering the best private healthcare companies from 17 countries. Beyond geographic diversity, these companies are innovating across the entire healthcare value chain, spanning technologies that benefit pharma & biotech companies, to payers, hospitals, insurers, and more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "Last year's Digital Health 150 winners saw numerous exits and went on to raise nearly $5 billion in investor financing after being recognized. We look forward to seeing the success of this year's class of the best in digital health."





"Nuvo is honored to receive this recognition from CB Insights, especially when the need for technology enabled healthcare has been elevated from an unmet to an acute need amidst the COVID-19 pandemic," said Oren Oz, Founder and CEO of the Nuvo Group. "Six years ago, I invented the INVU platform after my family's experience of uncertainty and stress associated with navigating a high-risk pregnancy limited by outdated technology and practices born of the analog era. I came away from the episode determined to empower women with access to better data to help them navigate their best experience in partnership with their care team."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

In May, Nuvo announced a collaborative partnership with the Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center to create first-in-kind data-driven solutions to assist providers delivering personalized pregnancy care, drawing from a large pool of decisions and outcomes to create individualized recommendations. Nuvo and Hadassah Medical Center will initially collaborate on the development of clinical decision support systems that can be integrated into the INVU platform, with the potential to create individualized and data-driven recommendations, improve patients' experience and outcomes, and safely lower healthcare costs. In March 2020, Nuvo announced that it received clearance from the FDA to market INVU™ to provide measurements of fetal and maternal heart rate that can be captured outside of healthcare settings. The Company is preparing to submit a second FDA 510(k) submission to expand the current functionality to also include remote non stress tests (NSTs).

Quick facts on the 2020 Digital Health 150:

The 2020 Digital Health 150 startups have raised over $20B in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors.

in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors. The list includes 12 unicorns (companies that have reached a valuation of $1B+) focused on a diverse range of digital health solutions, including telehealth, insurance, and robotic surgical systems.

Many have formed partnerships with key industry players like the American Heart Association, Cigna, and Mount Sinai Health System.

To learn more about the Digital Health 150 Companies and view the full list, visit: https://www.cbinsights.com/research/report/digital-health-startups-redefining-healthcare/.

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About Nuvo Group

Nuvo Group is committed to serving providers and expectant mothers by advancing pregnancy care with new technology, tools, and practices. The INVU™ platform combines proprietary hardware for data collection, innovative cloud-based software for computational power, and AI tools to optimize the pregnancy care experience on a global scale. INVU has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for maternal and fetal heart rate monitoring. INVU™ is not yet cleared for remote monitoring of uterine activity in the United States and is limited to investigational use for this purpose. Company leadership is comprised of dedicated data engineers, experienced medical and business professionals, software designers, and proud parents who embrace a collective mission to give every life a better beginning.

For more information and complete indications, contraindications, warning, and precautions along with instructions for use, visit: www.nuvocares.com

