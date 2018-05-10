Nuvo Pharmaceuticals™ Announces Director Election Results of its Annual General Meeting

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nuvo or the Company) (TSX: NRI; OTCQX: NRIFF) a commercial healthcare company with a portfolio of commercial products and pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, today announced that at its 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2018 in Mississauga, all nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 29, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company.

The detailed results of the votes by proxy are as follows:

Director Nominees

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

Daniel Chicoine

5,006,478

270,092

94.88

5.12

David A. Copeland

5,024,433

252,137

95.22

4.78

Anthony E. Dobranowski

5,022,434

254,136

95.18

4.82

Robert Harris

5,185,721

90,849

98.28

1.72

John C. London

5,020,389

256,181

95.14

4.86

Dr. Jacques Messier

5,024,075

252,495

95.21

4.79

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Nuvo (TSX: NRI; OTCQX: NRIFF) is a global commercial healthcare company with a portfolio of commercial products and pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities. Nuvo has four commercial products that are available in a number of countries: Pennsaid® 2%, Pennsaid, Resultz® and the heated lidocaine/tetracaine patch. Nuvo manufactures Pennsaid 2% for the U.S market, Pennsaid for the global market and the bulk drug product for the HLT Patch at its FDA, Health Canada and E.U. approved manufacturing facility in Varennes, Québec. The Company's focus is to maximize the value of Pennsaid 2% and Resultz through out-licensing to commercial partners in international markets and identifying new opportunities to acquire additional, revenue-generating or late-stage products or businesses to further diversify the Company's existing product portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.nuvopharmaceuticals.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvo-pharmaceuticals-announces-director-election-results-of-its-annual-general-meeting-300646763.html

