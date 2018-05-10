Nuvo Pharmaceuticals™ Announces Director Election Results of its Annual General Meeting

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nuvo or the Company) (TSX: NRI; OTCQX: NRIFF) a commercial healthcare company with a portfolio of commercial products and pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, today announced that at its 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2018 in Mississauga, all nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 29, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company.

The detailed results of the votes by proxy are as follows: