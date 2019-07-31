Nuvo Pharmaceuticals™ Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nuvo or the Company) (TSX:NRI;OTCQX:NRIFF), a Canadian-focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced it intends to release its second quarter 2019 financial results before markets open on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call that same day, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET, hosted by Jesse Ledger, Nuvo's President & Chief Executive Officer and other senior management. A question-and-answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Wednesday, August 14, 2019



TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET



DIAL-IN NUMBER: 416 764 8688 or 888 390 0546



TAPED REPLAY: 416 764 8677 or 888 390 0541 / REPLAY PASSCODE: 509912 #

The audio webcast can be accessed at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2039051/A3E35E7C454A1494AC067E2D180D9F7E

An archived replay of the webcast will be available by clicking the link above.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nuvo (TSX: NRI;OTCQX: NRIFF) is a Canadian-focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company targets several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy and dermatology. The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets and to out-license select products in global markets. Nuvo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, its international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and its manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S, Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). For additional information, please visit www.nuvopharmaceuticals.com.

