Nuvo Pharmaceuticals™ Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nuvo or the Company) (TSX: NRI) (OTCQX: NRIFF), a Canadian-focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced it expects to release its second quarter 2020 financial results before markets open on Monday, August 10, 2020.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call the same day, Monday, August 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET, hosted by Jesse Ledger, Nuvo's President & Chief Executive Officer and other senior management. A question-and-answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Monday, August 10, 2020

TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET

DIAL-IN NUMBER: 416 764 8688 or 1 888 390 0546

TAPED REPLAY: 416 764 8677 or 1 888 390 0541 / REPLAY PASSCODE: 492164#

The audio webcast can be accessed at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1339580&tp_key=355d8230e7

An archived replay of the webcast will be available by clicking the link above.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nuvo (TSX: NRI;OTCQX: NRIFF) is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company targets several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy and dermatology. The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets. Nuvo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Health Canada and E.U. approved manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S, Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the FDA. For additional information, please visit www.nuvopharmaceuticals.com .

