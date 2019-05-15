Nuvo Pharmaceuticals™ Announces that U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Reverses District Court's Decision Related to Certain Vimovo Patents

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nuvo or the Company) (TSX:NRI;OTCQX:NRIFF), a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed the decision by the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey related to certain Vimovo patents. This ruling reverses the decision made on July 10, 2017 involving patents U.S. Patent Nos. 6,926,907 ("the '907 patent") and 8,557,285 ("the '285 patent").

"We are disappointed by the Court's decision, as we continue to believe that our U.S. Vimovo patents are valid. We are reviewing the decision with our partner Horizon Therapeutics and will consider all future options," said Jesse Ledger, Nuvo's President & CEO. Mr. Ledger commented further, "This decision does not impact our ex-U.S. patents or related royalty streams for Vimovo."

Nuvo (TSX: NRI;OTCQX: NRIFF) is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company targets several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy and dermatology. The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets and to out-license select products in global markets. Nuvo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the Company's Commercial Business is located in Mississauga, Ontario, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and its manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S, Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For additional information, please visit www.nuvopharmaceuticals.com.

