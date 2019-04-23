Nuvo Pharmaceuticals™ to Present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nuvo or the Company) (TSX:NRI;OTCQX: NRIFF), a Canadian focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products today announced that Jesse Ledger, the Company's President & Chief Executive Officer will be providing a corporate update at the Bloom Burton & Co Healthcare Investor Conference on Tuesday, April 30th - 2:00 p.m. at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front Street West, Toronto.

A copy of the presentation will be available on the Company's website on April 30th prior to the start of the presentation at www.nuvopharmaceuticals.com .

About the Conference

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. (Bloom Burton Securities Inc.) is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, legal and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, advisory on direct investing and company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nuvo (TSX: NRI;OTCQX: NRIFF) is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company targets several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy and dermatology. The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets and to out-license select products in global markets. Nuvo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and its manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes manufacturing facility is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and the European Commission. For additional information, please visit www.nuvopharmaceuticals.com .

SOURCE Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Related Links

nuvopharmaceuticals.com

