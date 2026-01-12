Nuvo Unveils Large-Scale AI-Ready Pregnancy Dataset Built on Real-World Maternal and Fetal Physiology

Unique longitudinal dataset combining native fetal and maternal ECG with phonocardiography supports deeper insights into pregnancy health.

AVENTURA, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvo Intl Group Inc, a leader in remote pregnancy monitoring and AI-enabled maternal-fetal care, today unveiled its pregnancy data solution built from real-world use of its FDA-cleared INVU™ pregnancy monitoring wearable technology.

Remote pregnancy monitoring with the INVU(tm) wearable

Through INVU™, Nuvo has assembled what it believes to be the largest real-world, longitudinal dataset of synchronized native maternal and fetal physiological signals collected during pregnancy. The INVU™ dataset includes more than 350,000 minutes of monitoring across over 25,000 sessions, gathered from live pregnancies in both clinical and home settings over many years.

*"The INVU™ pregnancy monitoring wearable solution has enabled Nuvo to build a large-scale, multimodal, longitudinal dataset grounded in real-world use, thereby creating a foundation for AI-driven pregnancy insights that simply has not previously existed. This is about redefining how the health of both mother and child during pregnancy can be measured, modeled, and understood over time," said * Laurence Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Nuvo Intl Group Inc.

Unlike traditional pregnancy monitoring, which often relies on brief clinic visits or a single type of measurement, Nuvo's remote pregnancy monitoring solution captures simultaneous physiological signals of the pregnant mother and her child over time. These signals include native fetal electrocardiography (fECG) and fetal phonocardiography (fPCG), as well as maternal ECG (mECG) and maternal phonocardiography (mPCG), together with motion data and structured pregnancy information. ECG measures the heart's electrical activity and phonocardiography captures the heart's acoustic signals. Capturing these signals concurrently over time allows the electrical and mechanical aspects of mother's and baby's heart activity to be analyzed together, providing a more comprehensive and reliable view of maternal and fetal health.

A More Complete View of Maternal and Fetal Health

By combining native electrical signals (fECG and mECG) with native mechanical heart sounds (fPCG and mPCG), Nuvo's solution allows each signal to validate and help interpret the others. Nuvo's patented multimodal approach improves signal quality and reduces artifacts caused by motion, enabling clearer differentiation between true physiological changes and noise than is possible with single-modality or Ultrasound/Doppler-based systems.

Because the data are collected repeatedly over time, rather than during isolated moments, it supports deeper insights into how maternal and fetal physiology evolve over time. This longitudinal structure makes INVU™'s dataset particularly well suited for evolving AI-models and techniques that look for patterns across large populations and extended time periods.

The genesis of Nuvo's data solution is the result of years of regulated clinical use and an integrated system that connects the INVU™ wearable, software, and cloud infrastructure. The combined offering positions INVU™ as an insights-based solution that can define the future evolution of pregnancy care toward more continuous, personalized, and data-driven approaches.

From NST Monitoring to Meaningful Insights

INVU™ is designed as more than a remote monitoring device. Today, the solution supports FDA-cleared, AI-powered Non-Stress Tests (NSTs) that incorporate s fetal and maternal heart rate and uterine activity (i.e. contractions). Nuvo expects the same synchronized data streams—native fECG, fPCG, mECG, and mPCG—to support additional insights, including earlier indicators of fetal distress, changes in maternal cardiovascular function, and pregnancy-specific risk patterns that are difficult to detect with conventional care models.

To further accelerate the discovery of new insights in pregnancy care, Nuvo has also received approval from an independent Institutional Review Board (IRB) to conduct retrospective analyses of its pregnancy monitoring data. An IRB is an independent ethics committee that reviews and oversees research involving human data to ensure it is conducted responsibly and with appropriate protections for privacy and patient rights. This approval allows Nuvo and its partners to study previously collected, de-identified data to better understand patterns and trends in maternal and fetal health while maintaining rigorous standards for ethical oversight and data privacy.

Nuvo's data platform has been built through years of regulated clinical use, patient consent, and an integrated system that connects the INVU™ wearable, software, and cloud infrastructure. This positions INVU™ as a data and insight platform that can define the future evolution of pregnancy care toward more continuous, personalized, and data-driven approaches.

Learn more about INVU™ and Nuvo's approach to data-driven pregnancy care at: www.nuvocares.com

Nuvo Intl Group Inc. is a women's health technology company focused on transforming pregnancy care through advanced wearable remote monitoring solutions. Nuvo's FDA-cleared INVU™ platform enables non-invasive, continuous maternal and fetal monitoring, supporting high-quality clinic al care while reducing the burden on expectant mothers and healthcare systems. Designed to support both in-clinic and remote use, INVU™ helps expand access to guideline-concordant prenatal surveillance, particularly for high-risk pregnancies. By combining medical-grade technology with a patient-centered approach, Nuvo aims to enhance patient experience, improve clinical efficiency, and support better outcomes across the pregnancy care continuum.

