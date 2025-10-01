NuvoLinQ Launches LinQ1Zero: A New Standard for Always-On eSIM Connectivity

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NuvoLinQ, a pioneer in intelligent IoT connectivity, is proud to announce the launch of LinQ1Zero, its next-generation eUICC SIM solution designed to deliver zero-touch deployment, multi-carrier redundancy, and real-time lifecycle management—all built on the SGP.32 standard.

As more businesses demand seamless, secure, and scalable connectivity, LinQ1Zero sets a new bar for how modern enterprises deploy and manage their devices across networks, geographies, and use cases.

"LinQ1Zero represents everything we've learned about what our customers truly need in a global eSIM," said Maurizio Tersigni, "It's about removing friction, eliminating downtime, and giving our customers total control—without compromise."

Key Features of LinQ1Zero:

eUICC SIMs with GSMA SGP.32 standard compliance for global interoperability and over-the-air programmability

for global interoperability and over-the-air programmability Dual-profile support for automatic network failover and business continuity

for automatic network failover and business continuity One-SKU simplicity with zero-touch onboarding from factory floor to field

with zero-touch onboarding from factory floor to field Secure private cellular access for data protection and policy enforcement

for data protection and policy enforcement Real-time visibility and control via NuvoLinQ's LinQView platform

Built in Collaboration with Industry Leaders

LinQ1Zero was developed in partnership with BICS and Kigen, whose technologies power the secure bootstrap profiles and eSIM orchestration capabilities behind the solution.

"We are proud to support NuvoLinQ in advancing IoT innovation with the GSMA SGP.32 standard," said Vincent Korstanje, CEO of Kigen. "By combining the unique strengths of Kigen's eSIM solution and eSIM OS, LinQ1Zero delivers new levels of connectivity flexibility and secure provisioning—critical for resilient IoT systems where network availability matters most."

Real Impact for Real Use Cases

LinQ1Zero is purpose-built for high-reliability applications including payment processing, industrial IoT, connected healthcare, safety services, and transport logistics, where downtime is not an option and secure provisioning is critical. We are in-market today with multiple customers operational.

About NuvoLinQ

NuvoLinQ simplifies global IoT deployments with future-ready eSIM technologies, robust carrier integrations, and the LinQView connectivity management platform. From smart terminals to industrial automation, NuvoLinQ enables secure, scalable, and seamless device connectivity worldwide. Learn more at www.nuvolinq.com.

About Kigen

Kigen is the forerunner in eSIM and iSIM security solutions, enabling manufacturers to adopt and scale cellular IoT with ease. Our technology delivers freedom to choose from 200+ terrestrial and satellite networks, with proven interoperability on leading chipsets and modules. Backed by Arm, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and SBI Group, Kigen is recognized across the industry for innovation, and trusted by leading global brands in consumer electronics, energy, automotive, logistics, and industrial automation. Learn more at https://kigen.com/ or follow @kigen for #FutureofSIM matters on LinkedIn.

