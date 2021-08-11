Nuvolo and First Health Advisory Launch OT Security Risk Management Partnership

PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo and First Health Advisory announced today an industry-first suite of operational technology (OT) security risk management services to protect network connected medical and facilities devices.

Network-connected medical devices (OT) — along with facilities systems like heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) controls—are increasingly at risk for external cybersecurity attacks. This partnership addresses these security threats by combining comprehensive OT security mitigation services provided by First Health Advisory with OT security orchestration and automated response (SOAR) from Nuvolo. This exciting new offering leverages industry-leading OT security monitoring and discovery tools, natively integrated with Nuvolo's single, trusted medical and facilities device inventory system and common data model.

"Our strategic partnership with Nuvolo is an important step forward in meeting the OT security needs of the healthcare community we serve," said Carter Groome, CEO, First Health Advisory. "By combining the capabilities of Nuvolo with First Health's OT security risk management services, we will address crucial resource gaps and deliver on our mission to serve the security, privacy and OT orchestration needs of our clients."

The newly combined risk management services and Nuvolo solution capabilities will reduce the workloads of HTM teams, deliver up-to-the-minute statuses for stakeholders, and help ensure that OT devices and kept safe, accessible and available at all times.

"Protection of operational technology (OT), including network connected medical and facilities devices, is mandatory for healthcare providers, OEMs and independent service organizations (ISOs). With a growing and pervasive cyber threat, OT security is now a prerequisite for ensuring patient and environmental safety," said Tom Stanford, CEO of Nuvolo. "For the first time, mature solutions are available to deliver OT device discovery together with security orchestration and automated response (SOAR), coupled with expert resources to deliver on remediation and risk mitigation. Nuvolo, in partnership with First Health Advisory (FHA) can deliver expert visibility, advise, planning and remediation for OT security, on demand. This important partnership is a core tenant of our go-to-market strategy for OT security globally. We are excited to lead the market with FHA, serve the community and help address a growing cyber security threat facing our healthcare customers."

First Health Advisory (First) is passionate about security and privacy in the healthcare domain. Our solutions bundle deep healthcare knowledge with managed security, risk strategy, and technical know-how. Collaborating with and educating our clients to safeguard customers, preserve reputations, and protect balance sheets is central to our mission. First advisors and programs derive value from investments in technology with the understanding that people have the most significant impact on an organization's security posture and its alignment with the processes and goals of the business. www.firsthealthadvisory.com

Nuvolo is the global leader in modern, cloud-based connected workplace solutions, Built on NOW. We provide a single platform to manage all people, all physical locations, all assets, and all work. Industries served include healthcare, life sciences, retail, government, higher education, technology, financial services and enterprise. Nuvolo is headquartered in Paramus, N.J., with a global workforce located throughout North America, Europe and Asia. www.nuvolo.com

