Nuvolo Announces Appointment of Tao (Jake) Ye as Chief Technology Officer

Leader in modern cloud-based workplace software continues growth and strengthens leadership team with appointment of Tao (Jake) Ye as Chief Technology Officer.

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo, the leader in modern Connected Workplace software and solutions, today announced that Tao (Jake) Ye has been named Chief Technology Officer. This appointment expands Ye's current Chief Architect role and strengthens Nuvolo's executive team, as the company continues to lead the market in modern IWMS, built on the ServiceNow platform.

"Jake is an extraordinary technologist, visionary, and leader. He played a central role in the design, build-out and continued evolution of Nuvolo Connected Workplace over the last 7+ years. He comes into this role with an institutional knowledge of product architecture, client needs, and a passion for delivering extraordinary experiences to our global user community. Jake has played a central role in creating our cloud-based platform at scale and building sustainable, long-term value for the organization. We are excited about this new opportunity for him to accelerate growth and make an even bigger impact on our organization," said Tom Stanford, CEO of Nuvolo. "Jake will join our Executive Team and take on a broader scope of operational responsibilities, including platform architecture and technical engineering globally."

"We are delivering innovative capabilities to our customers that provide a remarkable workplace management experience, built from the ground up as a modern IWMS solution," said Tao (Jake) Ye. "Connected Workplace is the realization of our vision to deliver a suite of fully connected IWMS capabilities on a single, cloud-based platform. Our goal is to make Connected Workplace the standard enterprise workplace management platform of the future. I am excited for this new challenge and to have the opportunity to make an even bigger impact on our growth and success moving forward."

Ye has a decade of experience in platform development at scale, technical engineering, team building, and technical user community advocacy and solution development. Prior to Nuvolo, Ye held a variety of senior technical roles at UBS. He holds a master's degree in electrical engineering from the Stevens Institute of Technology.

About Nuvolo

Nuvolo is a cloud software company providing Connected Workplace solutions, including enterprise asset management (EAM), Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) and Operational Technology (OT) Security all on a single platform, built natively on ServiceNow. Nuvolo Connected Workplace includes solutions for maintenance, space, real estate, projects, sustainability, dispatch, and operational technology (OT) security. Nuvolo Connected Workplace solutions are delivering significant value for healthcare, life sciences, enterprises, the US public sector, and other industries.

