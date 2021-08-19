Nuvolo Announces Largest Solution Update to Date with Their Q3 2021 Release

PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo, the world's fastest-growing workplace software company, today announced the launch of its Q3 2021 update—known as the Norway release—featuring some of the most innovative updates to date.

The release reflects Nuvolo's ongoing commitment to continuously meet the ever-changing needs of its customers. Following a $32 million series C funding round, the company has almost doubled the size of its workforce which is driving the acceleration of a two year roadmap.

Building upon existing features of Nuvolo Connected Workplace while also adding a host of new capabilities and user experience improvements, highlights of the release include:

Fully re-designed and optimized user interfaces for the Real Estate solution, the Planned Maintenance (PM) function within the Maintenance solution and more.

The addition of Nuvolo OT Security with Industry-Leading Standards, utilizing best practices for the implementation of device security procedures developed by Mayo Clinic.

Fully re-designed Calibration user interface, reducing the number of clicks by 60-70%.

A new timesheet function that allows users to track their time for non-work order activities such as meetings, training and projects.

Microsoft ® Office 365 integration that bi-directionally synchronizes Nuvolo Space Reservations with Office Room Resource appointments and meetings.

Significantly improved mobile app performance.

"We're excited to share the Norway release with all of our customers," said Asim Rizvi, Chief Product Officer, Nuvolo. "As a fully-connected integrated workplace management system (IWMS), Nuvolo Connected Workplace helps organizations achieve enterprise-wide digital transformation. Our most recent funding round will accelerate our global expansion while enabling us to continue delivering the kinds of innovative updates our clients expect from a modern workplace management system."

Nuvolo names its releases after countries in alphabetical order. The next release, Oman, is scheduled for Q4 2021.

About Nuvolo

Nuvolo is the global leader in modern, cloud-based connected workplace solutions, Built on NOW. We provide a single platform to manage all people, all physical locations, all assets and all work. Industries served include healthcare, life sciences, retail, government, higher education, technology, financial services and enterprise. Nuvolo is headquartered in Paramus, N.J., with a global workforce located throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

Contact: [email protected]

