Nuvolo Appoints Chief People Officer Kelly Sheridan

PARAMUS, N.J., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo, the world's fastest growing and most innovative Workplace Management Company, announced today that Kelly Sheridan has joined the company as Chief People Officer. Sheridan will lead people operations, talent acquisition and development, employee experience, diversity and belonging, as well as workplace environment initiatives for the company globally. Her mission will be to ensure that people strategy is a key component of Nuvolo's overall business strategy.

"Kelly is a natural people leader who builds high-growth teams and cultures where people feel connected, supported and empowered to do their very best work. I am excited to have her as an integral part of our leadership team at Nuvolo as we grow the business rapidly in the coming years," said Nuvolo CEO, Tom Stanford.

The appointment comes on the heels of the company's unprecedented growth as ServiceNow's largest and fastest growing ISV globally. The company doubled the size of its employee base in 2019 with similar plans for 2020.

Sheridan has dedicated her career to creating workplaces where people can thrive. She most recently served as VP, People at the enterprise recruiting software platform Bullhorn and has more than 15 years of experience in global talent management, organizational design, HR data and analytics, culture and employee engagement. Her background includes helping to build businesses, high performance teams and growth-oriented cultures across multiple industries including financial services, consumer goods and technology.

"I am passionate about building deep partnerships within the business that enable growth and create a meaningful and sustainable employee experience. By focusing on how we hire, develop and engage our talented people, we will thoughtfully shape the future of work for our employees at Nuvolo. I'm excited to join the team during this period of rapid growth and look forward to working closely with our valued employees around the world," Sheridan said.

