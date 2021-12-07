Nuvolo Brings Market Leading Connected Workplace Solution to Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

PARAMUS, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo, the leader in modern workplace management solutions, announced today that its single-cloud based solution, Connected Workplace, is now available to small and medium-sized businesses. Connected Workplace for SMB provides Nuvolo's flagship solution to smaller organizations in a variety of markets including healthcare, life sciences, retail, commercial, higher education and manufacturing.

While Nuvolo is known for partnering with large enterprise clients such as Wayfair, EuroFins, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the IWMS provider's new offering brings those same capabilities to smaller organizations that may have budget constrictions, a lack of in-house resources, or utilizing outdated facility management systems and manual processes to track their facilities operations.

Nuvolo was recently ranked as a leader in the IDC MarketScape for SaaS Facilities Management Applications, and that same market leading maintenance solution is now available to all businesses regardless of size for both Facilities and Clinical HTM applications.

"We recognized a gap in the SMB market when we heard customer stories about using spreadsheets or legacy systems from 20 years ago that have little relevance to their requirements in today's world," says Kristy Tupper, General Manager, Connected Workplace for SMB. "By pre-configuring the core Nuvolo solutions, we can provide a more prescriptive and easy-to-use option to an SMB market that demands an agile, nimble, and responsive approach. Using this model, we're able to offer a low-cost, fast time-to-value solution that has robust features and functionality—but at the same time, requires no infrastructure maintenance and virtually no administration on the client's part. In the future, we anticipate this offering will expand to include all the Nuvolo solutions that are demanded by the SMB market."

Small and mid-sized organizations will quickly realize the value of Nuvolo Connected Workplace for SMB, as it was designed to have clients up and running in a short timeframe with minimal implementation. Customers can begin to organize, streamline, report on, and stay on top of maintenance schedules and work requests to maximize their return on investment.

About Nuvolo

Nuvolo is the global leader in modern, cloud-based connected workplace solutions, Built on NOW. We provide a single platform to manage all people, all physical locations, all assets and all work. Industries served include healthcare, life sciences, retail, government, higher education, technology, financial services and enterprise. Nuvolo is headquartered in Paramus, N.J., with a global workforce located throughout North America, Europe and Asia. www.nuvolo.com

