Nuvolo Delivers Native Workplace Management Capability by Extending ServiceNow's Employee Experience Platform

PARAMUS, N.J., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo, the world's fastest growing Workplace Management Company, today announced new space and move management capability, built natively on the ServiceNow platform. These innovative new capabilities extend ServiceNow HR Service Delivery and build on Nuvolo's commitment to leveraging the power and capability of the world's most powerful employee experience platform. The extensions demonstrate an understanding of the importance that space and move management play in delivering a valuable and differentiated workplace experience.

"Our relationship with ServiceNow is defined by a commitment to innovation on the NOW platform and extending the value of ServiceNow's core offerings to customers. These innovative new capabilities deliver meaningful value to ServiceNow HR Service Delivery by further enhancing employee experience," added Tom Stanford, Nuvolo's CEO. "Our Space and Move Management product takes e-mail, phone calls, paper and manual process out of employee on-boarding, off-boarding and space planning processes. Our goal is to eliminate frustration, improve employee satisfaction and work together with ServiceNow to facilitate a meaningful employee and workplace experience."

Nuvolo's new capabilities allows HR to manage the full lifecycle event for onboarding, offboarding and space and move management across multiple departments, buildings or campuses anywhere in the world, all from the NOW platform. The result in happier employees, more frictionless experience and better visibility for employee and HR team throughout the process. These extended capabilities allow managers, HR professionals and the space management team to:

Initiate new-hire on-boarding from the ServiceNow self-service HR Portal

Access interactive floor plans to find an appropriate space for the new employee

Automatically trigger cross-functional tickets including badge creation, computer set up and software installation, IT jack activation and office cleaning and preparation

Use simple and intuitive drag-and-drop interface to plan moves and move scenarios

Create occupancy and other reports to facilitate intelligent space planning decisions

"As one of the fastest growing technology companies in the world and an organization committed to delivering an amazing employee experience, space and move management capability is strategic for ServiceNow. Today, we manage more than 2M square feet of space across more than 70 facilities globally using Nuvolo," added Robert Teed, ServiceNow's VP of Real Estate & Workplace. "The decision to select Nuvolo was easy. They are built on the NOW platform and natively extend our HR Service Delivery capabilities. Nuvolo is continuing to change the game in Workplace Management."

Built natively on the NOW platform, Nuvolo capabilities require zero development effort to deploy. Explained Asim Rizvi, Nuvolo's Chief Product Officer, "Nuvolo Space and Move Management plugs directly into ServiceNow HR Service Delivery with zero APIs, integration or development required. And because it shares the existing NOW database, it communicates effortlessly with other ServiceNow applications like ITSM. Our native capabilities enable a host of use cases that require cross-functional coordination previously accomplished with emails, phone calls, spreadsheets and even post-it notes."

About Nuvolo

Nuvolo is the leader in modern, cloud-based Workplace Management. We are transforming full lifecycle facilities and service management for asset intensive industries, including healthcare, life sciences, financial services, retail, oil & gas and manufacturing. Nuvolo is the largest and fastest-growing independent software vendor globally, built on the NOW platform. The company is headquartered in Paramus, NJ with a global workforce located throughout the US, Europe and India.

