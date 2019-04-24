Nuvolo Expands Globally Opening European Headquarters in London

PARAMUS, N.J., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo, the world's fastest growing Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) company, announced today that it's expanding globally with two new European locations. To capitalize on growing demand, Nuvolo has established a new European headquarters in London, UK. Nuvolo's European sales and operations teams will be based there in an effort to more effectively support a growing need for cloud-based facilities management software and modern IWMS, built on ServiceNow.

"Industry analysts project the size and growth rate of the IWMS market in Europe to be comparable to North America in the next few years," offered Sean O'Donnell, Nuvolo's new General Manager for EMEA, a veteran enterprise software executive with experience successfully growing businesses in Europe. "Nuvolo is extraordinarily well-positioned to translate its tremendous success in the US to Europe to address the growing need for modern facilities management and IWMS, built natively on the ServiceNow platform."

To further support its global expansion and rapidly growing partner ecosystem in Europe, Nuvolo has opened a Technology and Innovation Center in Sofia, Bulgaria. The Sofia operation provides Nuvolo a follow-the-sun capability with local teams now available for services delivery, partner enablement, customer success, innovation and quality assurance in the US, Europe and APAC.

"As one of the leading software vendors on the ServiceNow Store, Nuvolo has written the book on how to leverage ServiceNow's leading cloud platform to address the needs of the IWMS marketplace in healthcare, finance, manufacturing and other verticals," added Avanish Sahai, ServiceNow's Global VP of ISV and Technology Alliances. "Nuvolo's new European operation is exciting, and it's a logical extension of their impressive success in the US for those of us who've tracked their growth."

Demand in Europe for IWMS is driven by requirements for modern, mobile-first facilities, space, energy and sustainability management capabilities, built natively on ServiceNow. Each of these represent core capabilities from Nuvolo. According to Dublin-based researchandmarkets.com, "Deployment of IWMS solutions is anticipated to provide the following benefits for the typical enterprise:

Improve energy consumption by 10%

Improve facility usage efficiency by 42%

Reduce facility maintenance costs by 14%

Improve work space management by up to 40%

Reduce enterprise asset lifecycle costs by up to 30%"

"Europe is strategic for Nuvolo and represents a substantial growth opportunity for our business. We are confident we can exceed our US-based growth rates as modernization and digital transformation drive new IWMS transactions in the marketplace. As a result, we are making a material investment in building out our business there with substantial expansion planned for 2019 – 2020," added Nuvolo CEO, Tom Stanford. "We expect Nuvolo to quickly emerge as the market leader for modern IWMS in Europe, leveraging our built-on-ServiceNow platform strategy."

Nuvolo (www.nuvolo.com) is the leader in modern, cloud-based facilities and Integrated Workplace Management Systems. We are transforming full lifecycle service management for asset and facilities-intensive industries, including healthcare, life sciences, financial services, retail, oil & gas and manufacturing. Nuvolo is the largest and fastest-growing independent software vendor globally, built on ServiceNow. The company is headquartered in Paramus, NJ with a global workforce located throughout the US, Europe and Asia.

