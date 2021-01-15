Nuvolo Launches Connected Workplace, Transforming Modern IWMS

PARAMUS, N.J., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo, the world's fastest growing and most innovative workplace services company, announced today the launch of Nuvolo Connected Workplace. Today's launch is the culmination of Nuvolo's sustained, long-term commitment to the workplace service delivery market and accelerated adoption of our modern Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) platform globally. This platform announcement and brand refresh solidify Nuvolo's position as the leading digital transformation company for modern workplace service management.

"Connected Workplace is the realization of a committed, long-term strategy at Nuvolo to redefine and disrupt the legacy IWMS market. The formal platform launch and re-branding initiative coincides with the evolution of the workplace as a strategic focus area for enterprise and public sector customers globally," said Tom Stanford, Nuvolo CEO. "Nuvolo is the innovation and customer adoption leader in this market, leveraging our Built on NOW™ platform strategy. Connected Workplace represents the future of workplace service management and embodies everything we deliver on behalf of our clients by connecting people, technology and processes across the enterprise on one platform."

The five components of IWMS are maintenance, space, projects, real estate and sustainability. Nuvolo Connected Workplace extends beyond the traditional IWMS scope by also delivering field service management and operational technology cyber security for protection of non-IT connected equipment and devices.

"IWMS solutions are delivering significant value to firms globally, helping them to improve data quality, rationalize systems and underpin space consolidation strategies. Nuvolo has expanded beyond the traditional IWMS concept by also providing modern field service management, warehouse management and operational technology (OT) security. Additionally, Nuvolo has built out rich industry capabilities aimed at healthcare and life sciences," commented Susan Clarke, Research Director at Verdantix.

Nuvolo Connected Workplace adoption results in takeout of disparate, legacy point solutions and provides a simple, modern end user mobile experience, as well as a more productive, safer and improved managed workplace for the business. "Automating the Connected Workplace creates efficiencies, improves productivity, and reduces information gaps," says Juliana Beauvais, research manager in IDC's enterprise applications practice. "In a single day of operating a facility, corporate real estate, maintenance, IT, HR, contractors, suppliers, employees, and even customers must pass critical information to each other. A modern IWMS helps capture more of this information to help organizations achieve better asset and workplace performance."

Connected Workplace is available now and additional information can be found by visiting the Nuvolo website at www.nuvolo.com.

About Nuvolo

Nuvolo is the global leader in modern, cloud-based Connected Workplace solutions, Built on NOW™. We provide a single SaaS platform to manage all people, physical locations, assets, and work. Industries we serve include healthcare, life sciences, retail, government, higher education, technology, financial services and enterprise. Nuvolo is headquartered in Paramus, NJ with a global workforce located throughout the North America, Europe and Asia.

Media Contact:

Lisa Laczynski

Director of Marketing

201-207-5318

[email protected]

SOURCE Nuvolo

Related Links

http://www.nuvolo.com

