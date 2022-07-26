Nuvolo named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: U.S. SaaS Healthcare Maintenance and Facility Management Application 2022 Vendor Assessment

Nuvolo views itself as doing more than CMMS through its focus on Operational Technology Tweet this

"Nuvolo has invested in partnerships with technology leaders in the healthcare industry. This investment sets Nuvolo up to support new market opportunities, diversify, grow, and generate trust", says Mutaz Shegewi, Research Director, Worldwide Provider IT Transformation Strategies, IDC. "Nuvolo extends its CMMS capabilities by placing a heavy focus on operational technology (OT) security, which has contributed to establishing them as a leader in the market."

The IDC MarketScape outlined several strengths of Nuvolo in the report. Specifically, the report noted, "Nuvolo views itself as doing more than CMMS through its focus on operational technology (non-IT assets with the ability to connect to a network). This focus has been viewed favorably by some of Nuvolo's most prominent healthcare clients, mainly due to performing such functions as risk assessment, inventory reconciliation, and adding monitoring and orchestrated response."

Further, the IDC MarketScape report notes, "Nuvolo supports healthcare providers, payers, and other service providers. The solution scales across small to large organizations. Notable clients include the Veterans Health Administration, GE Healthcare, Kaiser Permanente, Children's Health of Dallas, NIH, Mayo Clinic, Agiliti Health, Cleveland Clinic, Indian Health Service, and Providence Health & Services, indicating favorability and industry-specific expertise."

"It's an honor for Nuvolo to be named as a leader in the IDC MarketScape for SaaS Healthcare Maintenance and Facility Management Application," said Tom Stanford, Nuvolo CEO. "We believe the IDC MarketScape's objective assessments support that we're fulfilling our mission of delivering consistent value, innovation and an exceptional user experience to our healthcare customers."

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Nuvolo

Nuvolo is the global leader in modern, cloud-based connected workplace solutions, Built on NOW. We provide a single platform to manage all people, all physical locations, all assets, and all work. Industries served include healthcare, life sciences, retail, government, higher education, technology, financial services, and enterprise. Nuvolo is headquartered in Wellesley, N.J., with a global workforce located throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

