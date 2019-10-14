Nuvolo Names Edward Hand Chief Revenue Officer

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo, the world's fastest growing Connected Workplace Company, built on ServiceNow, announced today the appointment of sales leader, Edward Hand to the position of Chief Revenue Offer. In this newly created role, Ed will be responsible for all global revenue-generation, strategy and execution. He will oversee and further align the global sales, marketing, and partner program teams, ensuring they work cohesively to continue Nuvolo's record customer acquisition and revenue growth.

Ed is an enterprise software industry veteran and has held a variety of sales and sales leadership roles at Quest Software, Symantec, Stealthbits and Pivotal Software. He has worked in the information technology industry for 20 years with an ever-expanding set of responsibilities and global reach.

"Ed brings to his new role a meaningful track record of growth, success and experience in building and leading global sales, partner and marketing teams. Ed has been instrumental in Nuvolo's record setting growth over the last four years. He has built a trusted relationship with ServiceNow, our customers and partners in the US and Europe," said Tom Stanford, CEO of Nuvolo. "He's skilled at best practices for new business development, developing sales leaders and scaling an organization from a process and systems perspective. Ed has played a key role in establishing Nuvolo as the market leader in Connected Workplace solutions. I am very excited to have Ed help drive our global expansion and fully leverage the massive market opportunity for Nuvolo, built on the ServiceNow platform."

"Since joining the board in 2018, I have seen Nuvolo grow from an idealistic startup to a transformational Connected Workplace company. Ed has played an integral part in this growth. With his newly appointed global leadership role, he will drive the next phase of global expansion and revenue growth for the company," said Dan Goldsmith, member of Nuvolo's Board of Directors.

Nuvolo is the leading Connected Workplace platform globally. We are transforming full lifecycle facilities and service management for asset intensive industries including healthcare, life sciences, financial services, retail, oil & gas and technology. We're the largest and fastest-growing independent software vendor globally, built on the NOW platform. Nuvolo is headquartered in Paramus, NJ with a workforce located throughout the US, Europe, Canada and India.

