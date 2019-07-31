Nuvolo Names SSM Health Executive Heidi Horn to Global Enablement Leadership Role

PARAMUS, N.J., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo, the world's fastest growing Workplace Management Company, built on ServiceNow, announced today the appointment of healthcare industry veteran Heidi Horn to the position of Vice President, Global Enablement – Healthcare.

Horn brings deep expertise in healthcare technology management (HTM) and clinical engineering operations, holding a variety of executive leadership and strategy roles throughout her 20-plus year career. Horn is well-known in the HTM community for her transformational work leading the HTM department at SSM Health for more than a decade. Heidi also has deep roots in the healthcare industry with extensive involvement with the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI), including serving as a member of the Board of Directors and chair-elect of AAMI's Technology Management Council (TMC). Horn recently received AAMI's HTM Leadership Award and is an inaugural member of the AAMI Fellow program.

"Heidi's experience will be an important asset as we continue to scale our healthcare business, replace legacy CMMS, and create a better work experience for our HTM customers," said Tom Stanford, CEO, Nuvolo. "Her deep industry experience, understanding of the everyday needs of the hospital, and commitment to teamwork are important attributes she brings to our organization. Heidi will contribute to and help grow Nuvolo's culture, making this appointment a great fit for our company. We're thrilled to have her leading our Global Enablement Team's healthcare initiatives and look forward to her many contributions as we continue to grow and expand globally."

This strategic hire comes in response to Nuvolo's continued growth in the healthcare segment globally. The adoption of Nuvolo's next generation Workplace Management platform is transforming how organizations manage their clinical equipment investment and providing them with expanded functionality compared to traditional CMMS software that includes:

A simple, modern and intuitive experience for HTM leadership, technicians and clinical engineers

Nearly 100 standard reports and dashboards and the ability to easily create customized reports and dashboards for individual, department and management needs

Easily integrates with other hospital applications, automating manual processes

Easy-to-use asset management, work order, parts and dispatch modules for technicians

Ready-to-use mobile device application

Contract and vendor management tools

Modern medical device cyber-security tools and capability

Nuvolo (www.nuvolo.com) is the world's leading workplace management platform for healthcare. We are delivering a better asset and service management experience for HTM teams and the patients they serve. The company is privately held, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paramus, NJ with a global workforce located throughout the US, Europe and Asia.

For more information about the Nuvolo Workplace Management platform, please visit www.nuvolo.com.

