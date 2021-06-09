Nuvolo Secures Additional Funding for Series C From Mayo Clinic

PARAMUS, N.J., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo , the world's fastest-growing workplace software company, today announced it has extended its Series C round for a total of $32 million. The latest investment comes from Mayo Clinic . Nuvolo will use the investment to advance the company's Operational Technology (OT) cyber security solution which helps healthcare organizations, and other OT intensive industries, address the growing challenges posed by the proliferation of cyber security threats from network-connected devices.

"We're incredibly proud to collaborate with Mayo Clinic, a global leader in medical research, patient care and healthcare technology," said Tom Stanford, Founder and CEO at Nuvolo. "The Nuvolo Connected Workplace represents the future of medical device, facilities and OT security management for healthcare systems globally. This commitment of capital will allow us to accelerate our platform capabilities and help our customers deliver better patient and organizational outcomes."

Nuvolo Connected Workplace is the only Integrated Workplace Management Solution (IWMS) that is built from the ground up and offers a single platform to comprehensively meet the growing needs of modern organizations for a truly connected experience. Built on NOW™, Connected Workplace provides more than 1550 companies with the ability to provide maintenance, space management, capital projects, real estate, field service management, operational technology (OT) security and sustainability, all on one platform.

With a footprint in 65% of U.S. hospitals, Nuvolo is transforming the way healthcare providers manage their workflows. Its modern connected workplace (IWMS) platform allows hospital support teams like HTM, Facilities, IT and HR to work together on one unified platform to support clinicians and patients. With the growing need for medical device security solutions, Nuvolo Connected Workplace provides security across a hospital's entire medical device fleet to ensure protection from threats and vulnerabilities.

For more information on Nuvolo Connected Workplace, visit www.nuvolo.com .

About Nuvolo

Nuvolo is the global leader in modern, cloud-based Connected Workplace solutions, Built on NOW. We provide a single platform to manage all people, all physical locations, all assets, and all work. Industries we serve include healthcare, life sciences, retail, government, higher education, technology, financial services and enterprise. Nuvolo is headquartered in Paramus, NJ with a global workforce located throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

