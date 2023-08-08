Nuvolo's Continued Innovation Bolsters Market Leading Connected Workplace

Off-cycle release focuses on space planning, workplace services and capital planning products.

WELLESLEY, Mass., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo, the world's fastest-growing workplace software company, announces the launch of new and enhanced features to its Space, Reservations, and Capital Planning products as part of its Sweden Plus Release. This off-cycle release demonstrates Nuvolo's commitment to continuous innovation and delivers critical functionality to customers and the marketplace.

Enhancements being rolled out in the Sweden Plus release streamline and build upon core capabilities in both products, promising users more control and precision over the spaces they manage and an improved workplace experience for employees. Organizations will benefit from:

  • A more efficient space verification workflow
  • Clearer insights into space optimization opportunities and scenarios
  • A more intuitive space reservation experience
  • Optimized workflows for common workplace activities
  • Easier visitor and catering management

Nuvolo looks forward to continuing its commitment to serving space planners and workplace experience teams by building upon these improvements in future releases.

Capital Planning automates assessments to prioritize capital needs including repair vs. replace decisions. The product also provides interactive dashboards designed to improve stakeholder visibility. Enhancements being rolled out in the Sweden Plus release accelerate and build upon core capabilities. Organizations will benefit from:

  • Increased accuracy of facility condition assessments (FCA)
  • Accelerated FCA deficiencies processes with third-party vendors

Following the Sweden+ release, Nuvolo will return to its biannual release cycle, with Thailand being available in Q4 2023. For more information, reach out to [email protected].

About Nuvolo
Nuvolo is the global leader in modern, cloud-based connected workplace solutions, built on ServiceNow. Nuvolo provides a single platform to manage all people, all physical locations, all assets, and all work across the business. Industries served include healthcare, life sciences, retail, public sector, higher education, technology, financial services, and enterprise. Nuvolo is headquartered in Wellesley, M.A., with a global workforce located throughout North America and Europe.

