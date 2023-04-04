Nuvonic Launches as the First Company to Offer UV-Based Solutions for Water, Surface, and Air Disinfection

Combined UV Innovators Offer Chemical-Free Disinfection for Entire Facilities

SLOUGH, England, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvonic, a global UV technology solutions provider, has announced its official launch as the first company to bring a comprehensive range of UV-based solutions for water, surface, and air disinfection to the market. Nuvonic, which is a part of Halma Group, combines the UV technology of Aquionics, Berson, Hanovia, and Orca to protect people and processes from contamination.

Nuvonic, the result of the unification of the four companies, provides chemical-free full-facility disinfection through advanced UV technology. With a century of combined experience and expertise, the company offers the most comprehensive range of UV-based solutions for water, surface, and air disinfection. By partnering with Nuvonic, distributors, integrators, and OEMs can offer their clients access to these solutions, which will help drive the growth of the global UV disinfection equipment market to a projected USD 9.1 billion by 2027.

"By launching Nuvonic, we are excited to bring a comprehensive range of UV-based solutions for water, surface, and air disinfection to the global market," said Alex Langston, Managing Director of Nuvonic. "Being the first of our kind in the industry, we're excited to pave the way for new and innovative solutions that will revolutionize the market and set a new standard for excellence in full-facility disinfectant."

Access to a comprehensive range of UV-based solutions poses significant challenges for UV market professionals and UV technology users. UV market professionals struggle to meet diverse customer needs and risk losing business to competitors with wider offerings. UV technology users across municipalities and industries such as food and beverage and pharmaceuticals face difficulties managing multiple providers and the inability to scale disinfection solutions as their needs grow, protecting your employees and customers from harmful contaminants.

"EUFOR INTER is proud to partner with Nuvonic, an industry pioneer in chemical-free disinfection solutions for entire facilities," said Mr. Jean-Luc Wathelet, Managing Director of EUFOR INTER. "We are confident that our ongoing collaboration will inspire us and prove to be a valuable business partnership."

Nuvonic is a global UV technology solutions provider and part of the Halma Group. With a mission to support nature's purity with science by protecting people and processes from harmful contamination while continuously innovating and improving, Nuvonic offers the most comprehensive range of UV-based solutions for water, surface, and air disinfection backed by a century of combined experience and expertise. Nuvonic's four combined UV innovators offer chemical-free full-facility disinfection through the innovative application of UV technology, providing a unique value proposition for UV market professionals. For more information, visit www.nuvonicuv.com.

