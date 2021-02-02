Nuvothera's Prosoria Launches Improved Psoriasis Treatment System

The products contain powerful, clinical-strength, and natural ingredients to effectively relieve the symptoms of psoriasis. Nuvothera uses pharmaceutical technology and advanced plant science to boost the effectiveness of its over-the-counter healthcare products. It has products for difficult-to-treat skin conditions such as psoriasis, eczema, warts, and nail fungus, and a turmeric-based pill for effectively relieving inflammation and joint pain. A new treatment for scalp conditions is scheduled to debut during the second quarter of 2021.

There are approximately nine million people in the U.S. with psoriasis and 125 million worldwide. The condition is characterized by dry flaky patches of skin, and similar to rheumatoid arthritis, it is an inherited inflammatory condition and not contagious.

There is no cure for psoriasis and it is a condition that can be difficult to manage and control. For mild-to-moderate psoriasis, the most common treatments are topical creams. If you seek treatment from a dermatologist, you are likely to receive a topical steroid for milder psoriasis. If it is more severe, an oral pill or a biological injection is usually prescribed.



"We knew with the advanced pharmaceutical technology we have today that we could make a better and more effective 'over-the-counter' treatment that was safe to use every day," said Art Clapp, CEO of Nuvothera. "We are constantly seeking ways to improve our customers' experience. With the proper approach – now easier to use — psoriasis symptoms can be well controlled."

Inflammatory conditions such as psoriasis tend to have flares, which are cycles of improvement and worsening. Once-daily Prosoria is an effective, over-the-counter treatment with long-lasting relief. It treats, exfoliates, and moisturizes to get psoriasis under control while softening and smoothing skin.

Prosoria is available to purchase at Prosoria.com and on Amazon. For more information, contact [email protected] or call 817-905-2784.

Nuvothera is a client of TechFW, a technology incubator/accelerator that helps companies get to market and grow.

Nuvothera is a Fort Worth, TX-based biotech company formed by seasoned dermatology pharmaceutical executives with the mission of developing novel OTC products for difficult-to-treat skin conditions and chronic inflammatory diseases such as psoriasis. Nuvothera's products incorporate natural botanical ingredients and use the latest in scientific knowledge and evidence-based research. Nuvothera's products include Prosoria™, a topical daily psoriasis treatment system, and our Nuvothera Super-Micronized™ Turmeric Curcumin dietary supplement.



This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Nuvothera